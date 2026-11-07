Prince Harry and five others appeal after losing Daily Mail phone-hacking case

Prince Harry and five other claimants have filed an appeal against their High Court defeat in a £50 million phone-hacking case against the Daily Mail publisher, also challenging an indemnity costs order.

Prince Harry and five other prominent figures have filed applications with the Court of Appeal for permission to appeal their High Court defeat in a £50 million phone-hacking case against the Daily Mail publisher.

The Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost and Baroness Lawrence are appealing against the judgments of Mr Justice Nicklin, including his dismissal of their claims and the indemnity costs order. Court staff confirmed on Friday that a bid to appeal against the rulings had been filed.

Also read SBS News in Easy English 6 November 2026

Lawyers Dismiss High Court Judgement as Flawed

Their lawyer, Callum Galbraith, said: We confirm that the claimants have today filed applications with the Court of Appeal for permission to appeal the judgments of Mr Justice Nicklin in respect of his dismissal of their claims and the indemnity costs order. The claimants respectfully disagree with those unprecedented decisions, which they consider to be legally and factually flawed. The case was heard at an 11-week trial in London earlier this year.

Advertisement

Justice Nicklin dismissed all 97 claims made by the original seven claimants in a judgment on July 7. Associated Newspapers strongly denied the claims. Justice Nicklin said their entire case was based on inference rather than evidence, and accepted the journalists lawful explanations for how their stories were obtained.

His 436-page written verdict said it could not be inferred that a story had been obtained unlawfully if there remained a legitimate and realistic legal way in which it could have been sourced. Mail and Mail on Sunday journalists provided a compelling account of a pattern of legitimate sourcing of articles, including friends and leaky social circles, press officers and spokespeople, as well as previous reporting, freelance journalists and stories from other newspapers and news agencies.

Claimants Face Massive Costs and Indemnity Order

In August, the judge ruled that the group had to pay £9.5 million within seven days as an initial contribution to the publisher costs before further hearings to determine the total sum. He also granted a rare indemnity order, which lifts the cap on how much the claimants must contribute towards the publisher costs. Such orders are only granted in cases where there has been unreasonable conduct or behaviour that takes it out of the norm.

Prince Harry and the other claimants are also appealing against this order. They have an insurance policy that covers them for £16.2 million, creating a potential shortfall of £18.3 million to pay the total legal costs. The overall legal bill could exceed £50 million. It will now be up to the Court of Appeal to decide whether to grant a new hearing.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and his co-claimants will need to convince the court there are reasonable grounds to believe that Justice Nicklin decision was wrong. The decision on granting a full appeal hearing will be down to a single Court of Appeal judge, basing his or her decision on written submissions from the claimants legal team. If permission to appeal were to be granted, a full hearing would take place in front of three judges.

Duke and Baroness Lawrence Condemn Verdict

In a joint statement after the ruling, the Duke and Baroness Lawrence said: It is a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected. However, the lengths to which the court has gone to exonerate the Mail and Mail journalists simply gave denials, and the court chose uncritically to believe them, even in the face of inconsistencies, contradictions and blatant untruths that were obvious to neutral observers in court when compared to the documents.

They added: When the court says there is not sufficient evidence of wrongdoing then one does wonder how justice was ever going to be achieved. After the verdict, the former Mail editor Paul Dacre said the case was a conspiracy orchestrated by press regulation campaigners to destroy a paper. Paul Dacre, the editor-in-chief of Associated, condemned the confused and angry Duke for bringing the failed claim, saying it formed part of a conspiracy against the free press.

He said Prince Harry had been persuaded by campaigners to launch a trumped-up action that should never have reached trial. Mark Thomson, who founded the company Thomson Heath and Associates in 2009 and owned 100 per cent of the shares, served as a co-ordinating solicitor for the whole group and personally represented Frost and Hughes.