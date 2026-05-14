Prince Harry Condemns Antisemitic Attacks in the UK, Reveals 20-Year-Old 'Mistakes'

The article reports on Prince Harry's response to an increase in anti-Semitic violence in the UK, including his admission to making 'past mistakes' through wearing a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party.

“Deeply troubling”: Prince Harry condemns antisemitic attacks in the UK, says he's learned from 'mistakes' after Nazi costume scandal Prince Harry has condemned the “deeply troubling” rise in antisemitic attacks, and said he has learned from his “past mistakes” 20 years after wearing a Nazi uniform to a party.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, wrote about the “lethal violence” against Jewish communities in a new opinion piece for the New Statesman, also emphasising the importance of “legitimate protest”.

“We have seen how legitimate protest against state actions in the Middle East does exist alongside hostility toward Jewish communities at home – just as we have also seen how criticism of those actions can be too easily dismissed or mischaracterised,”, he wrote. “Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith.





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Prince Harry Antisemitic Attacks UK Nazi Uniform Scandal Nazi Costume World Jewish Congress

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