Prince Harry Honored by TIME for Invictus Games Leadership

Prince Harry has been named to TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in Sport 2026 list for his work founding the Invictus Games, Recognized in the Leaders category, the honor highlights the Games' impact on wounded military personnel and veterans, restoring identity and purpose. Harry reflected on the inspiration behind the initiative and its life-changing outcomes, including suicide prevention. The latest summer Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham in 2027.

Prince Harry has been recognized as one of the world's most influential sporting figures, earning a place on TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in Sport 2026 list.

This honor highlights his work establishing the Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen, women, and veterans. The Duke of Sussex was named in the 'Leaders' category alongside prominent athletes such as NFL star Myles Garrett, tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka, and runner Faith Kipyegon.

This marks his first appearance on this specific list in five years and his second overall TIME recognition, having previously been featured in the 'Icons' category in 2021 alongside Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for their humanitarian efforts. Harry's inspiration for the Invictus Games came after attending the Warrior Games in the United States in 2013, shortly after his second tour of Afghanistan.

He recounted to TIME senior correspondent Sean Gregory, "I thought, 'Wow, look at the power of sport, look at how it is literally changing lives in front of my very eyes.

'" He immediately envisioned expanding the concept internationally, stating, "Let's invite as many countries as possible to make it international, because clearly more countries need to benefit from this. " The inaugural Invictus Games launched in 2014 at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, uniting over 400 military personnel and veterans from 13 nations. Over a decade later, Harry emphasizes that the Games restore a sense of identity and purpose for participants.

"When you are wearing your nation's flag on your arm, on your chest, once that's removed, there's something that's missing," he explained. "What we've managed to achieve through Invictus over the years is not only to give people their purpose and their meaning back, but give them their identity back. " Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry has continued to oversee the Games from his home in Montecito, California.

The most recent edition, held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, in 2025, introduced winter sports for the first time. The next summer Games are scheduled for Birmingham in 2027, expecting 550 competitors from 25 nations. Reports suggest Harry invited his estranged father, King Charles III, to attend or open the 2027 Games, though neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes have confirmed this.

Harry underscored the profound impact of the Invictus Games, noting they do more than foster competition: "One thing that we really celebrate at Invictus is not only do we change lives, but we save lives as well... That's not based on anything other than the amount of individuals that come up to me and say, 'If it wasn't for Invictus, I would have killed myself.

'" He also credited sports with helping him navigate personal challenges, drawing from his own upbringing playing rugby, soccer, cricket, and polo





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