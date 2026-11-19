The Duke of Sussex said he is ready to serve again if needed, criticised US President Donald Trump's approach to Ukraine and announced a new global project to help veterans into work.

Prince Harry has said he is ready to serve in the Armed Forces again, warning that the threat from Russia means we should all be nervous.

He spoke during an unannounced visit to Lviv in a podcast interview, his first major interview with a UK media organisation since his return to Britain. The Duke of Sussex said he would be willing to serve in the military again if needed. He said: There is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine. I think there is a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine.

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He added: If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel. Asked whether he was concerned about the current geopolitical situation, the Duke said: I think we should all be nervous, absolutely. And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again.

He also suggested that Britain had been in conflict with Russia for the past decade, saying: Just because there is not drones, bullets, and rockets flying at us, it does not mean that we are not at war. He added that he believed Europe had woken up to the threat from Russia, but said his biggest concern was that the Continent could turn on itself.

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Ukraine War And Military Threat

Nato leaders are increasingly concerned about a possible conflict, with spy chiefs suggesting in September that Russia could be gearing up for an attack in months, not years. The British military has a strategic reserve of 95,000 retired regular and reserve personnel who can be called up again to fight in a crisis. Some will be mobilised next year for a major Ministry of Defence exercise testing the country's resilience for war.

While the Duke did not name Trump, he issued a thinly veiled criticism of the president's approach to the conflict. He said: I think there has been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group - or in this case an administration that was perhaps thinking about it differently.

He added: Europe has a united front, and it would be fantastic to have more American support for that as well. On the November midterm elections and the Democrats' forthcoming takeover of the House of Representatives and the Senate, he added: As of January, things are going to change, so I think we should all be looking forward to that.

Harry Visits Ukraine And Invictus

The Duke spent a decade in the Army and completed two tours of Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot before ending his military career in 2015. Last weekend, he made his fourth visit to Ukraine since the current conflict began - his third in just over 18 months - as he attended the country's team trials for Invictus 2027, which will be held in Birmingham.

Prince Harry will take centre stage at the event, potentially alongside his father, the King, who joined his younger son for the inaugural ceremony in London in 2014. The Duke has established a good professional rapport with Volodymyr Zelensky and his team, although he did not meet the Ukrainian president on this occasion.

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He said he believed, based on his four visits to the country and his regular updates from a range of political and military figures on the ground, that Ukraine was winning the war but added: There needs to be some form of exit strategy for Russia. Prince Harry warned that it was important not to become complacent, insisting that now was the time to double our support rather than step back.

Veterans Jobs And Online Harm

The new year will also bring a new role for the Duke. He plans to announce a new global project that he will head up with the aim of helping military veterans into work. The Duke, who travelled to New York this month for meetings about new business opportunities and partnerships, said it would aim to transform attitudes towards veterans so they are viewed not through the lens of pity and sympathy, but as pure talent to be harnessed.

He said: When they take their uniform off, so much of their experience and expertise and training just does not get carried forward. That is certainly an aspect that I have been focused on, which I hope will help change the perception and ultimately be able to insert elite operators from the veteran community into some of the key areas, which will ultimately help from a defence standpoint, national resilience and also really, uplift communities.

He added: So much of what these guys have been through and who they have been trained to be is underpriced and undervalued, and that needs to change. The Duke said he believed one of the catalysts for broader misinformation about the Russia-Ukraine conflict was social media, which he said was being used to pump out propaganda.

Rather than playing a leadership role to contain the chaos, social media platforms and other very powerful players across the world, specifically in America, were stoking a fire, which is incredibly dangerous, he said, adding: Some people are incentivised for that, and that does worry me. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation founded the Parents' Network, a support system for parents of children affected by online harm, and the couple have become vocal campaigners against online harm.

Prince Harry acknowledged that his own military service had triggered post-traumatic stress connected to childhood trauma rather than his experiences on the battlefield. He also said there should be more opportunities for young people to serve, which creates confidence.