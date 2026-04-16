Prince Harry: Mother's Death Made Me Want to Avoid Royal Life

Prince Harry reveals in an emotional speech at Melbourne's InterEdge Summit that the trauma of his mother Princess Diana's death made him initially resistant to his role as a working royal, leading him to 'stick his head in the sand' for years. He discusses his journey from aversion to finding purpose in using his platform for good, emphasizing the universal nature of loss and its disorienting effects.

Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex, has shared a deeply personal account of how the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana , profoundly shaped his perspective on royal duty and led him to initially resist its obligations. Speaking at Melbourne's InterEdge Summit, a high-profile event requiring a general admission ticket of $997, Prince Harry delivered an emotional keynote address detailing the immense trauma he endured following his mother's passing.

He confessed to a period of significant aversion to his royal role, stating, 'After my mum died just before my 13th birthday – I was like: 'I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role – wherever this is headed, I don’t like it'.' This sentiment stemmed from a feeling that the pressures and scrutiny associated with his position, which he believed contributed to his mother's demise, were unbearable.

He elaborated on this by saying, 'It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years.' The Duke's candid admission highlighted a prolonged struggle with accepting his destiny within the royal family, opting for a period of disengagement and avoidance. However, this introspection eventually led to a pivotal realization.

He articulated this shift in thinking by asking, 'Eventually I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world?' This question marked a turning point, prompting him to consider how to leverage his unique circumstances for positive impact rather than succumbing to the negative associations.

Princess Diana tragically died in 1997 following a severe car accident in Paris, an event widely attributed to the relentless pursuit of paparazzi. The Duke further touched upon the emotional toll of his life, admitting to experiencing feelings of 'lost, betrayed or completely powerless' at various junctures.

He explained his initial hesitation to speak at the summit, questioning if he was expected to present a facade of having everything under control. However, he found solace in the universal nature of emotions, observing, 'But I was struck by something quite simple – that while my experiences may be unusual, the feelings that come with them are not. In my experience, loss is disorienting at any age.' This empathetic connection underscored his message that despite his extraordinary life, the fundamental human experience of grief and disillusionment is shared.

During his visit to Melbourne, Prince Harry also made a visit to Whitten Oval, the home ground of the Western Bulldogs AFL club, to participate in a Movember mental health event, further demonstrating his commitment to addressing important social issues.





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