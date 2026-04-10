Prince Harry Sued by Sentebale Charity in Ongoing Dispute

Sentebale, the African charity co-founded by Prince Harry, has initiated legal proceedings against the Duke of Sussex and a former trustee, Mark Dyer, citing defamation and a coordinated adverse media campaign that has harmed the charity's reputation and operations. The dispute stems from Prince Harry's resignation as patron and the subsequent public disagreements with the charity's chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. The lawsuit highlights the fallout from a series of public statements and allegations of mismanagement and is expected to have far-reaching implications for the charity and Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry , finds himself embroiled in a legal battle with Sentebale , the African charity he co-founded. This marks the latest development in a protracted dispute that began with his resignation as a patron in 2025. The charity has filed papers in London’s High Court, alleging defamation and naming Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, a former Sentebale trustee, as defendants.

The core of the legal action stems from what Sentebale describes as a sustained and coordinated adverse media campaign that has significantly damaged the charity's reputation and operations. This campaign, according to Sentebale, was orchestrated by Prince Harry and Mark Dyer and resulted in widespread cyberbullying targeted at the charity and its leadership. The charity works with children and young people in southern Africa. Sentebale's leadership states that this media campaign has disseminated false narratives about the charity and its leadership, undermined relationships with staff and partners, and diverted resources away from its core mission. The legal action is intended to protect the charity and ensure that its resources are not further consumed by managing the reputational fallout. Sentebale emphasizes that the costs of this legal action are fully covered by external funding, and no charitable funds are being used. \The conflict between Prince Harry and Sentebale's leadership, specifically with the chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, escalated publicly following Harry's departure as a patron in 2025. The Charity Commission, the regulatory body overseeing charities, criticized the handling of the dispute, stating that it should not have been aired publicly and affected the charity's reputation. The commission investigated the matter and while clearing Prince Harry of racism, criticized all parties involved for allowing the disagreements to play out in public. The commission also cited a serious dispute between Chandauka and Harry following the implementation of a new fundraising strategy in the US. Chandauka herself has stated that she faced significant personal attacks after the public row, portraying herself as a whistleblower against issues of poor governance, executive mismanagement, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, and misogyny within the organization. A spokesperson for Prince Harry responded at the time, criticizing the commission's report and stating that it fell short, particularly in failing to hold the current chair accountable for the consequences of her actions. The spokesperson emphasized Prince Harry's deep personal commitment to Sentebale and its mission to support vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana, established in memory of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. \The ongoing dispute highlights the complex dynamics within the charity and underscores the significant reputational damage caused by the public conflict. The legal proceedings represent a dramatic escalation of the disagreement, and the outcome will likely have a significant impact on Sentebale's future operations and the image of Prince Harry. The core issues at the center of the dispute include accusations of defamation related to an alleged coordinated media campaign. It remains to be seen how the High Court will rule and what impact it will have on all the parties involved. The dispute also demonstrates the difficult balance charities must strike between adhering to regulatory guidelines, responding to internal conflicts, and protecting their reputations. The case underlines the challenges faced by charities when dealing with public figures, internal disagreements, and media scrutiny. The filing of this lawsuit represents a significant turn in the dispute and further complicates the situation, creating a difficult environment for the charity and raising questions about the future of the organization's work. It also emphasizes the potential impact of public disagreements on charitable organizations' reputation and operations





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Prince Harry Sentebale Charity Defamation Legal Action

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Sentebale Charity Sues Prince Harry for DefamationSentebale, the charity co-founded by Prince Harry to support young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, has filed a defamation lawsuit against him and a close friend at the High Court in London. The lawsuit's details are not yet public, but it marks a significant development in the charity’s history and raises questions about past disagreements.

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Prince Harry's Charity Sues Him for DefamationSentebale, the charity co-founded by Prince Harry, is suing him for defamation at the High Court in London. The lawsuit, filed last month, also names Harry's close friend and former trustee, Mark Dyer. The details of the case are currently unknown. Harry quit the charity following a dispute after co-founding it in 2006 to support young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

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Prince Harry sued for defamation by charity he co-foundedThe prince, who co-founded Sentebale in honour of his late mother Princess Diana, resigned as patron last year after a public falling-out with its chair of the board.

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