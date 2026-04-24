Prince Louis Inherits Cheeky Personality from Queen Elizabeth II, Former Butler Reveals

A former royal butler claims Prince Louis, celebrating his eighth birthday, shares a playful and spirited personality with his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The young prince's antics and affectionate bond with the Queen are highlighted, alongside insights into Prince William's desire for a more independent future for his younger children.

Prince Louis , celebrating his eighth birthday, is believed to have inherited a delightful and spirited personality trait from his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. This observation comes from Grant Harrold, a former royal butler who served the late monarch.

Harrold notes that Louis’s ‘cheeky personality’ – often displayed through playful antics like poking faces and eliciting laughter from his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at official events – mirrors the Queen’s own known sense of humor and playful nature. While Louis appears more composed in recent public appearances, Harrold insists that the underlying cheekiness remains a core part of his character.

The connection between Louis and the Queen was particularly evident during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, where they were seen engaged in animated conversation on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Princess Catherine later shared a touching remark from Louis following the Queen’s passing, revealing his heartfelt sentiment: ‘At least granny is with great grandpa now. ’ To commemorate his birthday, Kensington Palace released a charming new portrait and video of Prince Louis, captured during a recent family vacation in Cornwall.

The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, showcases Louis beaming at the camera with his arms crossed on the beach. The accompanying video offers glimpses of him enjoying a carefree time – playing cricket, running along the sand, and enthusiastically jumping into the ocean. The palace’s social media posts expressed birthday wishes, stating ‘Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today! ’ and ‘Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis. 8 is great!

’ This public display of affection and celebration highlights the young prince’s growing popularity and endearing qualities. Despite his relatively young age, Louis is already aware of the expectations that come with his royal status, currently holding the position of fourth in line to the throne. While the likelihood of Prince Louis ascending to the throne is slim, given his position behind his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, he still understands the importance of royal decorum.

However, Prince William is reportedly keen on ensuring a more balanced and independent future for his younger children. Royal biographer Tina Brown suggests that Prince William is acutely aware of the potential limitations imposed by primogeniture and is determined to equip Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with the resources and preparation necessary to lead fulfilling lives outside the strict confines of royal duty.

This proactive approach reflects a desire to break the cycle of ‘thwarted freedom’ that has sometimes characterized the lives of royal siblings. The emphasis on preparing Louis and Charlotte for independent lives suggests a modern approach to royal parenting, prioritizing their well-being and personal fulfillment alongside their royal responsibilities. The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II’s playful spirit lives on in Prince Louis, and his future promises a blend of royal duty and personal freedom, shaped by his father’s forward-thinking vision





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