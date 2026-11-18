Prince William and Princess Catherine attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, where five environmental projects each received one million pounds. William drove an electric rickshaw and warned that young people will judge leaders by their climate efforts.

Prince William and Princess Catherine attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai, where five winners were awarded one million pounds each for environmental projects. William drove a three-wheeled electric rickshaw along the city waterfront with Catherine as passenger to show support for renewable energy.

The event highlighted the royal couple's focus on climate action. In his address, William said young people would judge today's leaders by the scale of their effort to tackle the global problem. He cited heatwaves and floods as examples of dangers to future generations. Catherine also warned that nature is under threat.

Also read Prince William and Kate begin India tour with street cricket and meeting with Modi

The prize is a major royal initiative focused on practical change. The Earthshot Prize gives one million pounds, about two million dollars, to five major environmental projects each year. William launched the initiative in 2020 and has gained support from sponsors including Uber, the Temasek Trust in Singapore, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Aga Khan, and foundations linked to tech billionaires Jeff Bezos, Marc Benioff, and Paul Allen.

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The prize has highlighted William's interest in advocating action on climate, while Buckingham Palace largely refrains from commenting on government policy. Around the world, we are seeing the consequences of a changing climate more clearly than ever before, William said in his address. Heatwaves that were once rare now arrive again and again. Floods destroy homes, harvests and livelihoods.

And all too often, it is the communities that have contributed the least to this crisis who bear its heaviest burden. These are no longer warnings about the future. They are the reality of our world today. We cannot look into the eyes of the next generation and tell them that we knew what was happening, we knew what was at stake, and yet we did not do everything in our power to change it.

Earthshot Winners Announced in Mumbai

One of the five winners announced overnight in Mumbai was Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, the company that has sold 400,000 electric rickshaws like the one driven by William. The company is seeking to have 1 million electric vehicles on India's roads by 2030, although it will need more charging points to expand its network to cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Another winner was the Niue Ocean Wide Trust, which has boosted fish stocks in the Pacific nation by conserving marine life. A third winner was Orsted, a Danish company that began as an oil and gas producer before building large wind farm projects around the world, including the Gippsland Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Victoria.

Awards also went to Bhutan for protecting Himalayan water systems, and to PFAS-Free France, a not-for-profit group that seeks to ban forever chemicals in everyday products. Catherine, who has been the subject of headlines in Britain for making her first joint overseas visit since being diagnosed with cancer in 2024, also spoke at the ceremony. She revealed in January 2025 that she was in remission from cancer.

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Princess Catherine Highlights Nature Crisis

I have seen first hand how nature has the power to heal and enrich our daily lives, but so much remains under threat, she told the event. Entire species are being lost as habitats that have sustained life for millions of years disappear before our eyes. And our landscapes are changing faster than ever. Fortunately, there is reason for hope.

Across the globe, people are finding new ways to protect, restore and nurture the world around us. The judges for this year's prize included Cate Blanchett, Japanese astronaut and engineer Naoko Yamazaki, World Trade Organisation chief Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, German climate activist Luisa Neubauer, model Gisele Bündchen, former PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi, Queen Rania of Jordan and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, as well as William.

Robert Irwin attended the ceremony along with guests including actor Rami Malek, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Indian filmmaker Karan Johar. British music group Take That performed songs from their latest album. In a nod to Indian style, Catherine wore a dress reportedly modelled on an Anarkali gown, a traditional South Asian dress, made from handwoven silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing.

She wore a diamond-and-emerald tassel necklace and earrings that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. The couple also rode Mumbai's metro after being bowled over by cricket royalty, as part of their visit to India.