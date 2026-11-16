Prince William and Kate begin India tour with street cricket and meeting with Modi

The Prince and Princess of Wales have begun their first joint tour in four years with a game of street cricket in Mumbai and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi later this week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they are delighted to be in India after landing in the country for their first joint tour in four years.

Royal Couple Arrive in Mumbai

The prince and princess began their trip on Monday in what a spokesman described as the most Mumbai way possible - a game of street cricket. Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales and former Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar (left) at the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India. The couple, who flew on a commercial flight from London to Mumbai, are undertaking a three-day visit that includes a bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister.

Also read Prince Harry tells Ukrainians they are ‘going to win war’ on surprise trip to Lviv

Arriving on Monday morning, the Prince of Wales posted a message signed W to social media, saying: Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country.

Advertisement

It has also become one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges we all share. The prince said he would be celebrating the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future.

Princess Returns to Public Duties

The India tour is the Princess of Wales's first long-haul trip and second overseas visit since her cancer diagnosis and treatment, and her most high-profile tour since the Caribbean in March 2022. The prince and princess attended the Earthshot Awards in Boston in December that year. It will be seen as a major milestone for the princess, who has said that her recovery from cancer has not been linear, and has had good days and bad days.

She announced that she was in remission in January 2025 and has been steadily returning to public life. The couple will meet Modi in New Delhi later in the week. Explaining the diplomatic reasons for the addition of the meeting to the couple's schedule, a palace spokesman added: The UK and India share one of the most important international relationships, with deep and growing connections across trade, investment, defence, security, technology, education and culture.

And this meeting reflects the importance of that relationship, as well as the role Their Royal Highnesses can play in celebrating and strengthening the ties between our two countries. For the prince, it also represents another significant engagement as he continues to take on a growing role on the international stage.

Advertisement

Earthshot Prize and India Visit

The princess was enormously proud of what the prince has achieved with Earthshot Prize, a spokesman said, and excited to hear first-hand just how far it's come since she last attended the awards in 2022. The couple last visited India together in 2016, when they played cricket and posed for a photograph in front of the Taj Mahal.

A spokesman said: Of course, returning to India together 10 years after their last visit is something they're both really looking forward to. They have wonderful memories of their time here and are excited to see a very different side of India on this visit, through the extraordinary people and ideas shaping its future.

Celebrity guests from across music, film, and sport include Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketer; actors Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek, Sonam Kapoor and Simone Ashley; Karan Johar, the host of Traitors India; and Earthshot ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha.