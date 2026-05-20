Prince William goes wild as Aston Villa complete historic triumph in Europa League final

Lifelong Aston Villa fan Prince William celebrated alongside the team after they secured a record-extending fifth Europa League title, ending a 30-year silverware drought.

Prince William goes wild in the stands as Aston Villa score against Freiburg in the Europa League final. Aston Villa defeated Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final to end a 30-year silverware drought.

Villa fan Prince William watched from the stands after visiting the players in the rooms before the match. Villa had already secured a Champions League place for next season after finishing in the top five of the EPL. In front of the future king of England, Aston Villa coach Unai Emery reaffirmed his status as the king of the Europa League.

Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 in Istanbul on Thursday morning (AEST) to secure Emery a record-extending fifth title in the Europa League





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Europa League Final Aston Villa Prince William Youri Tielemans Emiliano Buendia

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