Princess Anne Rewears 45-Year-Old Hat to Son's Wedding in Tribute to Family Traditions

At the wedding of her son Peter Phillips, Princess Royal chose to wear the same hat she wore to her daughter Zara's christening 45 years ago. The vintage piece, styled with an apricot jacket and cerise floral skirt, exemplified her philosophy of sustainable fashion and tribute to family heritage.

When her son Peter Phillips married Harriet Sperling in a Gloucestershire village ceremony, most mothers of the groom might have invested in a fresh outfit.

Princess Anne, however, turned not to the retailers but to her wardrobe archives. She selected the very same hat she had worn at her daughter Zara's christening forty-five years ago, a piece that has lost none of its charm over the decades. The hat, while simple in design by royal standards, features a slim, floppy brim and a matching cord bow detail, lending it an elegant, understated appeal.

Back in 1981, for the christening at Windsor Castle, the then-Princess Royal paired the yellow hat with a sweet strawberry-printed dress. That dress, unfortunately, has not resurfaced, but the hat proved timeless. For the 2024 wedding, she combined the vintage headwear with an apricot-coloured jacket and a cerise floral skirt, completing the look with a practical navy leather handbag.

This choice underscores Princess Anne's well-established reputation for blending practicality and thrift with traditional style, a stark contrast to younger royals who frequently opt for high-fashion designers and new ensembles. The Princess of Wales, for instance, led the best-dressed guests in a brand new £750 tweed dress by Roland Mouret. Both women are considered royal style leaders, yet they embody very different approaches: one forward-looking, the other deeply rooted in conservation and sentiment.

Princess Anne's inclination to rewear aligns perfectly with the famously frugal fashion philosophy of her parents and elder brother. The late Queen Elizabeth was known for reusing fabrics and cherished garments, while Prince Philip famously wore his wedding shoes for seven decades. King Charles also regularly dons coats and suits that are many years old. The family ethos has always been to purchase well-made items and wear them for years, often decades.

By donning the 45-year-old hat, Princess Anne not only champions sustainability but also weaves an emotional thread through the day. The accessory serves as a visual connection to a time when her children were small and when her parents and grandmother were still alive.

Much like Harriet Sperling's inclusion of lily-of-the-valley and myrtle in her wedding bouquet-a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's favourite flowers, which also featured in her own bridal bouquet-Princess Anne's hat offers nods to family members who have since passed. Rewearing is an art Princess Anne has perfected; she is far more likely to be seen in a preloved piece than in something new, regardless of the event's prominence.

This particular hat appears practically brand new when compared to some of her other faithful fashion friends. She previously wore a 57-year-old coat for a state banquet in March 2024 and a 46-year-old turquoise dress during a trip to Dubai. Each reemergence tells a story of continuity, memory, and a steadfast commitment to making the old new again





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