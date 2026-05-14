Princess Astrid Of Norway Rushed To Hospital After Celebration; Royal Family Stirred By Controversies

Princess Astrid of Norway, the sister of King Harald V, has been taken to the hospital's emergency room by ambulance soon after participating in an official celebration. Just hours earlier, she attended the 100th anniversary celebration of the Blindern and Vinderen Sanitetsforening, an organisation dedicated to enhancing women's health and living conditions. The Norwegian Royal Family, including Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been under the spotlight for various controversies, with the final court verdict set for June 15th.

Princess Astrid of Norway has been rushed to hospital hours after attending an official celebration . Just hours earlier, the 94-year-old royal attended the 100th anniversary celebration of the Blindern and Vinderen Sanitetsforening, an organisation working to improve women's health and living conditions.

Born in 1932, she is one of the world's longest-serving working royals. Astrid has 12 patronages and previously revealed her motivation to serve as a royal stems from a desire to be useful. The Norwegian Royal Family has been hit with several crises this year, including Crown Princess Mette-Marit named in the Epstein Files.

In a statement, she expressed her deepest regret for her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and apologised for "the situation I have put the royal family in, especially the king and queen". Her son, Marius Borg Hoiby, is awaiting a verdict from a Norwegian court following a six-week trial for rape charges





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Princess Astrid Of Norway Hospitalization Official Celebration Blindern And Vinderen Sanitetsforening Work As Many Royals Jeffrey Epstein Epstein Files Royal Family Controversies

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