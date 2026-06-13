Princess Catherine Pays Homage to Diana with Bold Fashion at Trooping the Colour

At the 2023 Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a blue Catherine Walker coat dress reminiscent of one worn by Princess Diana in 1987, while also honoring Diana with a pearl bracelet. King Charles and other royals wore military regalia, while Catherine's style choices highlighted her role as a future queen.

The annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, marking the official birthday of King Charles III, was a spectacle of tradition and style. While the King, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Queen Camilla donned military regalia-Camilla wearing a red silk crêpe Grenadier Guards uniform dress designed by Fiona Clare-Catherine, Princess of Wales, chose a different approach in her designer civvies.

The future queen wore a baby blue coat dress with contrast white trim from British label Catherine Walker, startlingly similar in style to another Walker creation worn by her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, to Easter celebrations in 1987. That day, a four-year-old Prince William was dressed in a matching blue and white coat when Diana wore her Catherine Walker ensemble, a rare case of royal mother-son coordination.

Catherine's outfit, completed with a matching Philip Treacy hat, echoed not only Diana's fashion but also her grace, as she wore a three-strand pearl bracelet that had belonged to Diana, along with pearl earrings by Cassandra Goad first worn to Prince Louis's christening in 2018. This subtle nod to Diana's enduring style has become a familiar sight, reminiscent of other instances like Catherine's aquamarine ensemble from Catherine Walker for a visit to Cairo in 1992, which closely resembled an outfit Diana wore.

At this year's Trooping the Colour, Catherine's daughter Princess Charlotte escaped a matchy-matchy moment, wearing an off-white Alessandra Rich dress, though her triple-strand pearl bracelet was the only double-up with her mother. Absent from proceedings, Catherine was the fashion focus of the event. Since the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, participation in the pomp and pageantry, including appearing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, has been confined to working members of the royal family.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, played a supporting style role in a white short-sleeved Roland Mouret dress with a matching Jane Taylor hat. The only serious style competition for Catherine came from Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. The Danish-born royal, who turns 80 on June 20, wore a familiar navy and white polka dot dress with a ruffled collar that made appearances at Trooping the Colour in 2022 and at the Westminster Abbey wedding of William and Catherine in 2011.

While Birgitte's thrifty style deserves commendation, it was her clever touch of tiara that stood out. The diamond clips worn on her dress are part of a diamond bandeau tiara that the Duke of Gloucester's mother, Princess Alice, received as a wedding present in 1935. Queen Camilla kept her tiara at home, instead wearing a Grenadier Guards brooch originally given to Queen Elizabeth on her 16th birthday in 1942.

It was a Cinderella moment for Camilla, who had to return the brooch to an exhibition celebrating Elizabeth's style at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. The sartorial choices at Trooping the Colour serve as a living history of the British monarchy. Catherine's deliberate echoes of Princess Diana not only honor her late mother-in-law but also strengthen her own position as a future queen consort, blending tradition with modern elegance.

The repeated use of heirloom pieces like the pearl bracelet and the diamond clips highlights the royal family's deep connection to their past. Meanwhile, the strict protocol of who appears on the balcony underscores the evolving definition of a working royal. Through fashion, the royals communicate continuity, loyalty, and personal narrative, making events like Trooping the Colour a canvas for both national celebration and intimate tribute.

Catherine's ability to harness this power ensures her place as a style icon, while her respect for Diana's legacy resonates with a public that still cherishes the Princess of Wales. As the monarchy continues to adapt to modern expectations, these visual cues remain a vital link between the crown and its subjects, offering glimpses of humanity beneath the regal facade





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Fashion Trooping The Colour Catherine Princess Of Wales Princess Diana Catherine Walker

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heartbreaking reason fans are comparing William to DianaPrince William has been compared to his late mother, Princess Diana, after a touching interaction with a PTSD sufferer during a visit to a men's mental health group in Norfolk.

Read more »

King Charles and Royal Family Lead Trooping the Colour Parade in LondonThe monarch, queen and senior royals rode through London in carriage and on horseback as more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians took part in the annual birthday pageant, which concluded with an RAF fly‑past powered by sustainable fuel.

Read more »

The Royal Family Attend Trooping the Colour ParadeThe royal family has set off from Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, marking King Charles' fourth Trooping the Colour parade as monarch, with thousands of spectators watching and cheering.

Read more »

Royal Family Gathers on Buckingham Palace Balcony for Trooping the Colour FlypastKing Charles III and Queen Camilla joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast during Trooping the Colour, marking the King's fourth birthday as monarch. The event featured the Red Arrows display with sustainable aviation fuel, while the Wales children waved to crowds. Detailed descriptions of royal attire and carriage processions were noted.

Read more »