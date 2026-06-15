Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Trooping the Colour, Body Language Expert Declares Her a 'Star'

Princess Charlotte's poised and confident appearance at Trooping the Colour has drawn praise from a body language expert, who says the 11-year-old is emerging as the monarchy's newest star.

Princess Charlotte , the 11-year-old daughter of Prince William and Princess Catherine, captivated spectators at the annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The event, which celebrates the monarch's official birthday, saw the young royal displaying remarkable poise and confidence among the senior members of the British royal family. Dressed in a white Alessandra Rich dress with a matching hair bow and ballet flats, Charlotte rode in a horse-drawn carriage alongside her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, while her mother sat opposite.

The procession along The Mall drew large crowds, and Charlotte was seen waving enthusiastically, turning to both sides to acknowledge the public. Her interactions with the crowd were notable, as she leaned forward and made eye contact, ensuring that as many people as possible felt recognized. The carriage ride was a prelude to the balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, where the family gathered for the traditional Royal Air Force flypast.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Charlotte's demeanor, noting that she 'stepped up into a star role' during the event. James pointed out that while Prince Louis waved happily and Prince George grinned with more restrained gestures, Charlotte led the way in engaging the public. She initially synchronized her waves with her mother, Princess Catherine, but soon initiated her own 'tie-sign' waves, even chatting with George and pointing out interesting sights.

James stated that Charlotte is now 'officially the one who does all the heavy lifting' at formal royal events, displaying a natural ability to connect with the public. The young princess also stood to attention promptly during the national anthem, quicker than other family members, which drew praise on social media. Her mother watched with a proud expression, and Charlotte's independence was evident as she took charge of her interactions.

The public reaction on X (formerly Twitter) was overwhelmingly positive, with users calling Charlotte a 'little star' and noting that she was 'the main character.

' Some compared her to the late Queen Elizabeth II in terms of composure and presence. Charlotte, who turned 11 on May 2, has long been recognized for her maturity and confidence, often seen keeping her brothers in check during public engagements. As third in line to the throne after her father Prince William and older brother Prince George, she holds a unique position, ranking ahead of her younger brother Prince Louis thanks to the Perth Agreement ending male-preference primogeniture.

It is speculated that she may one day become the Princess Royal, a title currently held by Princess Anne, though that honor cannot be bestowed until Anne's passing. Charlotte's standout performance at Trooping the Colour reinforces her growing status as a beloved member of the royal family, embodying the grace and duty expected of a future senior royal





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