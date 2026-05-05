Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their third child, offering a positive development for the family as Prince Andrew faces renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The announcement was made on social media and confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have announced they are expecting their third child, bringing a moment of joy to the family amidst ongoing scrutiny surrounding Prince Andrew 's connections to Jeffrey Epstein .

The announcement, made via Instagram on Monday, featured a heartwarming image of Eugenie’s sons, August, five, and Ernest, two, holding an ultrasound scan, accompanied by the caption 'Baby Brooksbank due 2026!

'. The post quickly garnered over 167,000 likes, reflecting the widespread excitement surrounding the news. Buckingham Palace followed with an official statement, confirming the couple’s delight at expanding their family. The outpouring of support from family and friends was immediate, with Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, expressing his joy with a series of red hearts in the comments.

This new addition to the Brooksbank family will undoubtedly provide a welcome distraction and source of happiness for Prince Andrew, who has recently faced renewed public attention due to the release of the Epstein Files. The timing of this announcement is particularly significant given the recent revelations stemming from the US Department of Justice’s release of the Epstein Files.

These documents contained alleged communications between Prince Andrew and the late Jeffrey Epstein, alongside startling details about Andrew’s tenure as a trade envoy. The released emails suggest that the 66-year-old may have knowingly shared confidential information with Epstein, leading to his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The controversy has prompted calls for a wider investigation into Andrew’s conduct, with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown advocating for police scrutiny of Andrew’s use of taxpayer funds during his time as trade envoy. Brown specifically questioned whether public funds were inappropriately used for personal liaisons or business arrangements, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing situation.

The Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 20, 2025, saw Prince Andrew leaving the service, an image captured by Kirsty Wigglesworth of AP Photo, serving as a visual reminder of his continued public presence despite the allegations. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s relationship began in 2010, and they married in a grand ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 2018.

Their first son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, arrived in 2021, followed by Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank in 2023. The couple has consistently maintained a relatively private family life, often sharing glimpses of their children on social media, fostering a connection with the public. This third pregnancy represents a continuation of their family growth and a positive development for the wider Royal Family.

While the shadow of the Epstein scandal continues to loom over Prince Andrew, the arrival of another grandchild offers a much-needed moment of positivity. The focus now shifts to supporting Eugenie and Jack as they prepare to welcome their new baby, and hoping for a brighter future for the family. The news serves as a reminder that even amidst controversy, life continues and new beginnings are always possible.

The anticipation surrounding the birth of 'Baby Brooksbank' is palpable, and the public eagerly awaits further updates on the growing family. The joy surrounding this announcement is a testament to the enduring power of family and the hope for a positive future





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