Princess Kate Glares at Protesters Booing Her Children During Trooping the Colour

Princess Kate was photographed staring down anti-monarchists who booed her children during the Trooping the Colour parade. The Princess of Wales, traveling with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, maintained her composure as members of the Republic group shouted at the carriage. The young royals continued to wave to crowds despite the disruption. The family later appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast, where Prince Louis delighted spectators with his reactions. The event, celebrating King Charles's official birthday, featured a reduced balcony lineup of 14 working royals.

During the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, a poignant incident unfolded as Princess Kate , the Princess of Wales, was photographed glaring at anti-monarchy protest ers who booed her children.

The Princess, aged 44, was traveling in a horse-drawn carriage with her three children: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, eight. Members of the protest group Republic targeted the family as they passed along The Mall, part of the procession celebrating King Charles's official birthday. Videos circulated on social media showing Kate looking furious as the campaigners jeered, her stern gaze fixed on them as the carriage moved by.

Her husband, Prince William, 43, did not share the carriage; he rode on horseback alongside other senior royals, including Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as is tradition for male heirs. Despite the hostile reception, the young Waleses maintained their composure, continuing to smile and wave to the gathered crowds, though George and Charlotte exchanged a few confused and uneasy glances.

One social media user encapsulated the moment, writing: Kate Middleton looking angry and the kids looking completely uncomfortable and confused, getting booed during Trooping the Colour. If looks could kill. Kate Middleton didn't like that. The family later joined other senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Royal Air Force flypast.

The balcony appearance was notably smaller than in past decades, with only 14 working royals present, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Waleses, Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent. Amid the formal proceedings, Prince Louis, the youngest, captivated onlookers with his playful reactions to the Red Arrows display, peering over the balcony with a series of expressive faces.

Observers on social media praised his demeanor, with one commenting: Prince Louis is just living his best life and I'm all for it, and another adding: He will be a pilot for sure. Trooping the Colour is an annual June event marking the sovereign's official birthday, featuring over 1,400 soldiers, hundreds of horses, and military musicians on Horse Guards Parade in central London.

The ceremony is a key fixture in the royal calendar, showcasing military precision and pageantry, while also providing a platform for public demonstrations, as seen with the Republic protest





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Princess Kate Trooping The Colour Anti-Monarchy Protest Republic Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis King Charles Royal Family Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance Royal Air Force Flypast Prince William Princess Anne Prince Edward Royal Parade Public Demonstration

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