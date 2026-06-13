At this year's Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales, dressed in a baby‑blue Catherine Walker coat dress reminiscent of Princess Diana's 1987 Easter ensemble, complementing the royal family's traditional military attire and sparking renewed interest in heritage‑inspired fashion.

The Trooping the Colour ceremony in London this year placed a spotlight on royal fashion as much as on the historic military pageantry. While King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla adhered to traditional military dress, the Princess of Wales chose a markedly different look that evoked the late Princess Diana 's iconic style.

Catherine wore a baby‑blue coat dress trimmed in crisp white, created by the British label Catherine Walker, and paired it with a matching Philip Treacy millinery piece. The silhouette, color palette and detailing were a clear homage to the blue and white Catherine Walker coat Diana wore to an Easter service in 1987 alongside a young Prince William.

The dress was complemented by a three‑strand pearl bracelet that once belonged to Diana, as well as pearl earrings by Cassandra Goad - the same pair first seen on the Princess at Prince Louis's christening in 2018. This blend of contemporary design and historic reference underscored Catherine's growing reputation for reviving Diana's timeless elegance while injecting her own modern sensibility. The coordinated nod to Diana did not stop with the Princess of Wales.

Princess Charlotte, who attended the event in an off‑white dress by Alessandra Rich, wore a single‑strand pearl bracelet that mirrored her mother's jewelry, creating a subtle mother‑daughter visual link. Meanwhile, the royal family's male members embraced classic regalia: King Charles III appeared in a Grenadier Guards uniform designed by Fiona Clare, and Queen Camilla chose a regimental dress accessorised with a{ } 1942 Grenadier Guards brooch - a piece originally presented to Queen Elizabeth II on her sixteenth birthday.

These choices reflected a deliberate واررافI Other members of the extended royal family contributed their own sartorial statements. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, opted for a white short‑sleeved Roland Mouret dress paired with a matching Jane Taylor hat, offering a fresh, summery contrast to the more formal tones of the day.

The most striking competition for Catherine came from Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, who turned eighty on June 20 and arrived in a navy‑and‑white polka‑dot dress with a ruffled collar, a design she had previously worn at the 2022 Trooping the Colour and at the 2011 Westminster Abbey wedding of William and Catherine. Birgitte style was highlighted by the diamond clip brooches she wore, which form part of a diamond bande ne - a family heirloom originally gifted to Princess Alice, the Duke of Gloucester's mother, in 1935.

While Camilla chose to leave her tiara at home, she displayed the historic brooch, linking the present ceremony to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation style. The convergence of tribute, tradition, and modern interpretation made this year's Trooping the Colour a vivid illustration of how the British monarchy uses clothing to convey continuity, reverence, and personal narrative





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Princess Catherine Pays Homage to Diana with Bold Fashion at Trooping the ColourAt the 2023 Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a blue Catherine Walker coat dress reminiscent of one worn by Princess Diana in 1987, while also honoring Diana with a pearl bracelet. King Charles and other royals wore military regalia, while Catherine's style choices highlighted her role as a future queen.

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