The Princess of Wales speaks about her cancer journey in a new BBC documentary, Heal, which follows her treatment and recovery and includes her record-setting Three Peaks Challenge.

The Princess of Wales has spoken about the greater beauty she has found in life after being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment, leading to an emotional moment with her family when she climbed Britain's highest mountains.

The princess speaks with fellow cancer patients in a new documentary that follows her through her treatment and recovery, with proceeds from the film going to a specialist cancer charity. Cancer does change you. It changes your body. It changes you physically, she says in the documentary, called Heal.

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Princess Diagnosed With Cancer

But there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you. Catherine, 44, revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery two months earlier. She kept the details of the cancer private but said she was receiving chemotherapy. In January 2025 she announced that she was in remission.

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She was treated at the Royal Marsden hospital in London, a world-leading oncology centre. The film includes footage not seen before of Catherine hiking to the top of three mountains. She climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales to complete the three peaks challenge within 24 hours. It also captures the moment when William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, hugged her upon her descent from Snowdon.

It is clear we are not meant to carry life's challenges alone, she says in the documentary. Things can renew and grow. Often, it is through pain that we realise there is a greater beauty that lies beyond that. The film also includes reflections from other cancer patients who speak about the challenges of their treatment.

Royal Completes Three Peaks Challenge

Catherine hiked the three mountains on her own in June with support from Mountain Rescue volunteers. She said she wanted to raise awareness of the impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare. The walking distance ranges from 37 to 44 kilometres, depending on the route. The hike raised money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, a specialist care centre in London that will also receive the proceeds from the new documentary.

When she completed the challenge in June, 18 months after announcing that the cancer was in remission, she became the first royal to have achieved the feat. She climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa in less than 24 hours, having started on a Saturday evening. Some scenes from the mountain challenge have already been released to the public, including Catherine's statement before she began the trek.

I am so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills, she said at the time. Social media posts also showed her meeting fellow climbers on the summit of Mount Snowdon. She also crossed paths with an 11-year-old paraplegic boy, Ted Haslem, and his family on the climb up Ben Nevis. Haslem was doing the three peaks challenge in a wheelchair with support from his father, Pete, and a team of volunteers.

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Catherine had the father and son, and their family and friends, to afternoon tea at Windsor Castle in September. In one scene during the hike, Catherine tells her brother, James Middleton, that she did not mark the end of her treatment at Royal Marsden by ringing a bell at the centre, something many patients do. I did not ring the bell, Catherine says. Maybe this is your ringing of the bell, her brother says, referring to her three peaks challenge.

New Documentary To Air On BBC

The latest sign of her recovery came last week when she travelled to India with the Prince of Wales to speak at the Earthshot Prize, their initiative to support environmental projects. This was her first overseas visit since the cancer diagnosis. Described by the BBC as a highly personal film, the documentary, titled Heal, will be shown on BBC One on 29 November.

In the programme, which will be introduced by the presenter Kirsty Young, Catherine talks about how she has learned through her recovery to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty. Kate Phillips, the BBC's chief content officer, said she hoped the documentary will resonate with BBC viewers and provide comfort and support to those navigating their own health challenges. The 30-minute documentary premieres on the BBC next week before airing elsewhere.

It will air on the Nine Network in Australia on December 1 at 7.30pm AEDT. The film was produced by Will Warr and directed by Benji Jackson, with original music composed by Erland Cooper. It will also be broadcast in other countries, with funds from the distribution going to the Royal Marsden cancer charity.