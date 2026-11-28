A new BBC documentary titled Heal features the Princess of Wales sharing her cancer journey, including chemotherapy, remission and her Three Peaks Challenge fundraiser for the Royal Marsden hospital.

The Princess of Wales will share new details about her cancer journey in a documentary titled Heal, premiering on BBC iPlayer from midday on Sunday and airing at 6.40pm the same day.

The 30-minute production is described as a deeply personal account of her illness and recovery. Catherine was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in March 2024. She underwent chemotherapy and announced she was in remission in January 2025. She said she was treated at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

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Cancer Diagnosis Physical Impact

In the film, she says cancer does change you. It changes your body and changes you physically, but there is a much deeper part to what a diagnosis shifts in you. She also says it is very hard to go back to the person you were before. She describes the darkness of treatment as a scary and disorientating experience.

She says she was in and out of consciousness during a very dark time, but became aware of someone holding her hand. That person was not talking or trying to fix anything, and she says she will forever be grateful for that presence. The documentary follows her Three Peaks Challenge earlier this year, an endurance event in which participants climb the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours.

On the day, there was rain, hill fog and finally watery June sunshine. She climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, in Wales. She ascended 3,064 metres across 37 kilometres of trail. She took on the challenge to raise awareness and money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in London.

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She calls the journey a chance to explore what life looks like and what healing looks like beyond diagnosis and beyond treatment. She says there is no end goal, and it is simply what comes along the way. She describes it as a pilgrimage and her ringing of the bell, which patients customarily do when hospital treatment ends but which she weirdly did not realise was a thing and so never got to do.

The film shows her walking alone and with her brother, James Middleton, and occasionally chatting with other fundraising trekkers. She also meets people undergoing treatment in hospitals, at pub support groups and art therapy. The main voice throughout is hers. She is shown talking directly to the camera in closeup profile, gazing into the distance as she describes how with cancer you in a way lose yourself.

Royal Children Voice Notes

She says she is having to learn again to live life fully. She is seen smiling brightly, mostly, but also in tears. At the top of Scafell Pike, James plays voice notes sent by Prince William and recorded by their children Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight. Louis says hello mummy, I really love you, and hopes she does well going up the mountain.

He says he is always in her heart and will be following behind her back, and gives her lots and lots of love. George says he is tracking her on Flightradar up the mountains and tells her she looks really, really strong. He says keep going and we are right behind you. Charlotte says she is so proud of her doing the walk and the challenges.

Catherine wipes away tears. She says they gave her the reason to get out of hospital and they are going to give her the reason to finish this challenge. She places a stone on a rock and says this is for the kiddies. The moment reminds viewers that she is a mother of still young children and shows the ripple effect of the disease on loved ones.

Speaking at a private screening this week, Catherine said cancer profoundly affects every aspect of life. She said she knows this personally and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone. She set out on the challenge to explore life after diagnosis as a solitary experience, in a way as a pilgrimage. But she says she quickly realised that our vulnerability is not something we simply have to overcome or that separates us from others.

She calls it an essential part of being human and possibly the very thing that connects us. Her hope is that the film will encourage compassion and show the real value in standing alongside one another in the hardest of times. She sees every day as a day given back to me. She says she hopes to remind people that whatever road they face and whatever challenge lies ahead, they are not alone.

Nature has helped her healing. She says that even when she physically could not get into nature, she imagined nature from her hospital bed. Now that she is well enough, she feels a deep longing for all those spaces, for the ocean, for the trees and for the mountains. She says the pilgrimage became so much more than a personal or solitary experience and instead a collective one.

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Support Without Words

There is light, she says, and just being alongside someone is enough. She says people often think they need to fix something or say something or do something, but they do not. They just need to be there, and that is what love looks like.

She calls that the light we can often find out of the darkest of times, and says that in the midst of the fog and everything, it is just so special and a moment of consolation. Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, told the ABC it was uplifting to see the princess complete the gruelling walk.

She said we know it is tough, and that she was checking her phone throughout that weekend to make sure Catherine was able to reach all the peaks. She said it was fantastic to be able to do that within a 24-hour period. Dame Cally said the money raised from the global distribution of the documentary will be paid to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

She said it funds research and treatment and care, which allows the team to make a difference to patients in the UK and through research around the world. She called the charity a very important secret weapon, if you like, to help improve care for all patients, wherever they live. She also said Catherine is particularly interested in a holistic approach to cancer care through her own experience.

That includes everything from prehabilitation and rehabilitation to access to nature and healing, and to things like massage therapies and reflexology. She said all these things are important to give someone the very best experience and to allow them to heal in their own time. The princess visited staff and other patients at The Royal Marsden several times during her recovery. She met patient Hasna DeFour during a September visit to The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London.

Royal Television Precedent

In the documentary, she describes how with cancer you can lose yourself and how she is relearning how to live life fully. BBC royal correspondent Sean Coughlan said this week that the documentary could serve as a landmark in royal television programs. He said such a candid account of how it feels to recover from serious illness would have been unprecedented in previous reigns.

The film includes an emotional scene at the end of the challenge with Catherine hugging her husband, Prince William, and their children. In January 2025, Catherine announced she was in remission and began returning to royal duties gradually. Last week she was in India with Prince William for the Earthshot Prize. It was the first overseas royal trip the couple had done together since she resumed her duties.

The documentary Heal will air in Britain on Sunday and in Australia later this week.