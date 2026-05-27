Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Face Renewed Scrutiny Over Royal Housing and Business Ties

A former minister warns the princesses to vacate their royal apartments as a parliamentary probe into Crown Estate rentals looms, and fresh questions arise from the Epstein files about their finances.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are facing renewed scrutiny over their royal living arrangements and private business dealings as UK officials prepare to investigate controversial rental agreements linked to Crown Estate properties.

The sisters, who have already been exposed to their disgraced parents' ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, are now caught up in a growing debate over taxpayer-funded royal privileges. Princess Beatrice, 37, reportedly maintains an apartment at St James's Palace while primarily living in a six-bedroom farmhouse in the Cotswolds with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, and their children.

Princess Eugenie, 36, who is pregnant with her third child, splits her time between Portugal and the UK, where she reportedly retains a residence on the grounds of Kensington Palace alongside husband Jack Brooksbank, 40, and their sons. These arrangements have drawn criticism ahead of a forthcoming probe by the UK Parliament's Public Accounts Committee into rental contracts negotiated under the Crown Estate, which manages some of the monarchy's most prestigious properties.

Former Liberal Democrat Home Affairs minister Norman Baker said the investigation had effectively been forced by public opinion and would likely expose long-running outrageous rental agreements involving both working and non-working royals. Because profits from the Crown Estate are returned to the Treasury, Baker argued that heavily discounted or symbolic peppercorn rents ultimately come at the expense of taxpayers. We have been paying for these rich royals to live in luxury effectively rent-free, Baker told The Mail UK.

I think Beatrice and Eugenie would be wise to leave their properties in St James's Palace and Kensington Palace before people start asking too many questions. The looming review is expected to examine accommodation arrangements across the wider Royal Family, including the longstanding agreement tied to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's residence at Royal Lodge before their eviction in February. King Charles III reportedly keen to protect his nieces as granddaughters of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Andrew Lownie, a biographer of the Duke of York, has revealed that the princesses rejected a request from the King and Prince William for an audit of their finances, a move he claims they declined. I think they were asked if they would have their material audited by William, and they refused to do so, which doesn't send out very encouraging signs, Lownie said on his podcast, The Lownie Report. We know they were pretty firmly entwined.

The daughters were taken on all the trade trips at extra cost to the public purse. They have built up a very useful contacts book that they are using in their own business careers. They are both, in effect, employed to deal with client relations. Beatrice has worked as a strategic adviser at technology company Afiniti, while Eugenie works in client relations for contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Last week, Lownie further claimed questions continue to be asked about the sisters commercial ventures, charitable activities and historic links to Epstein. The Epstein files show how Andrew negotiated from Jonathan Rowland a £300,000 payment to himself, of which £50,000 was to be paid to each of the daughters, Lownie wrote on his Substack. There have always been questions about how Beatrice and Eugenie sustained a jet-set lifestyle on modest salaries.

The updated edition of Lownies 2025 book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York also revisits scrutiny surrounding Eugenies charity, Anti-Slavery Collective, which was assessed by the Charity Commission in March over concerns relating to charitable spending. Both women have refused requests by the King and William for an audit of their finances. One has to ask: why? Lownie said.

The controversy highlights the ongoing debate over the privileges afforded to non-working royals and the transparency of their financial arrangements. As the parliamentary probe progresses, the princesses may face increasing pressure to justify their living situations and business dealings, especially in light of their father's controversial past and the lingering questions from the Epstein affair. The outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for the future of royal housing policies and the public's perception of the monarchy's fiscal responsibilities





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