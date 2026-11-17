Creditors of collapsed retailer David Jones will decide its future, with former owner Anchorage Capital and lender Hilco controlling about half the debt. Anchorage has claimed $80 million secured and may bid again.

Former owner Anchorage Capital and distressed lender Hilco control roughly half the money owed by collapsed retailer David Jones, giving them decisive votes over the chain's future.

David Jones Debt and Creditors

Figures revealed by administrators on Tuesday show most creditors are likely to be staff. Staff are largely not unionised and difficult to organise. David Jones' total debt blows past $419 million. Anchorage has claimed an $80 million secured debt from the retailer.

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Both Anchorage and Hilco are experienced operators with a strong position in the creditor vote. The outcome could see Anchorage run the department stores again just weeks after putting them into administration. Administrators at McGrathNicol are already putting into motion plans Anchorage had drawn up. Those plans involve closing sub-par stores before surrendering control.

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At least 19 stores are expected to shut. Likely thousands of staff will lose their jobs. For Australians with a nostalgic affinity for David Jones, the trajectory is remarkable. Anchorage declared it could not keep the chain going.

Now the same company could continue to have a role in it. Anchorage has made clear it is interested in being involved in the business again. It could act alone or, more likely, with a consortium. It has good reason to do so.

Anchorage Capital Role

A slimmer David Jones should be profitable. That could keep Anchorage from losing whatever cash it has put into the business so far. The administrators told creditors on Monday they are investigating whether Anchorage's security or priority position was enhanced. They are also examining whether changes affected assets potentially available to unsecured creditors.

This was part of a financial restructuring before the administration. Hilco's involvement brings its own history. The Times once branded it the vulture getting fat on high street woes. Its loans are secured by stock, which its staff are pros at valuing.

Other Hilco divisions are currently selling equipment including Tanis Aerators and unifiller, a Black Clawson chemiwasher from a paper mill, and a GE Single Automatic Extraction Condensing Steam Turbine. But an offer that keeps David Jones operating and borrowing from Hilco would be far more attractive than presiding over a Boxing Day sale to end all sales. McGrathNicol's administrators will act in all creditors' interests as is their legal duty. That can yield unpredictable results.

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Network Ten Comparison

In 2017, media moguls Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon refused to guarantee more money to Network Ten. That effectively forced the television station into administration. The men hoped to take control of the media company after that. They were thwarted by the station's largest creditor, US broadcaster CBS.

Bruce Gordon is now a major shareholder in Nine, the owner of this masthead. The Network Ten case shows how a large creditor can overturn expectations. Just who would be David Jones' white knight, if not Anchorage, is unclear. No shortage of big names in retail are being floated publicly as potential buyers.

Many will just turn out to be having a stickybeak. David Jones' upmarket clientele would seem a poor fit next to Larry Kestleman's stable of thoroughly mid- to downmarket brands such as Volley tennis shoes. It would also seem a poor fit next to Brett Blundy's ultra-cheap chains like Lovisa jewellery. Neither man has commented.

Still, someone could come out of the woodwork. The fate of David Jones rests on two tests. The first is who can martial the highest number of creditors. The second is who can martial the largest dollar value of debts to support their bid for what remains of the chain.