Private jet crashes in Florida, killing nine people on board

A Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people on board. The FAA is sending a team to support the NTSB investigation.

A private jet crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday local time, killing all nine people on board. The Learjet 60 erupted into a giant fireball near a busy roadway.

US officials confirmed there were no survivors. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement on X that the crash was a horrific tragedy. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to the Bahamas. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the jet to go down or who was on board.

Also read Business Jet Crashes and Erupts in Fireball in Florida

Airport Spokesperson Confirms Aircraft Details

Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said it was a private aircraft. He could not immediately provide details about who was on the flight. He described the crash as definitely a tragedy. Reynolds gave the tail number as N722BD.

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Video shot from people inside their cars captured the moment the aircraft plunged from the sky. The plane nose-dived before striking near the roadway and exploding. Thick black smoke engulfed the crash site, and footage showed chunks of pavement engulfed in fire as people expressed shock that the plane had come down so close to houses. The crash occurred near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North.

It left a giant crater in the pavement with flames leaping up from it near a utility pole. Black smoke billowed out of the hole, wafting past palm trees swaying on the stormy day. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office closed roads in both directions and urged motorists to avoid the area. Firefighters and other emergency personnel rushed to the scene.

FAA Team Joins Crash Investigation

A woman working nearby said electricity in the area had been out for approximately two hours following the incident. It was unclear if the crash caused any damage to nearby homes. Duffy said an FAA team was heading to the scene to support crash investigators. The FAA is sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the cause of the crash.

The NTSB will lead the investigation. The Learjet 60 came down only metres from passing vehicles, according to video of the crash. The aircraft erupted into a massive fireball near the roadway. Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene.

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Victim Names Not Yet Released

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the names of the victims. The FAA and NTSB are expected to provide further updates as the investigation continues.