Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested in Brisbane Amidst Hate Speech Law Row

Dozens of protesters calling for the repeal of Queensland's new hate speech laws were arrested in Brisbane over the weekend. Activists argue the legislation, which targets phrases like "from the river to the sea," infringes on freedom of speech and aims to silence dissent. The government maintains the laws are necessary to prevent incitement to violence and hatred.

More than twenty individuals were apprehended during pro-Palestine protests in Brisbane over the weekend, as activists urge the Crisafulli government to dismantle its recently enacted hate-speech legislation. The demonstrations, which saw hundreds of participants converge on Parliament on Sunday afternoon, led to a significant police presence across Brisbane's central business district, including the deployment of plain-clothed officers and riot squads.

Remah Naji from Justice for Palestine Magan-djin and Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi were prominent voices at the rallies, demanding the repeal of the controversial laws. Liam Parry, a 33-year-old who was among the first to be arrested and charged under the new legislation, expressed his solidarity with those detained during Saturday's protests and questioned the public's support for the laws. Parry stated, Though I can’t be here right now, they’re just as staunch and just as committed to continue the fight for Palestine as ever before. He further elaborated on the sentiment of public disapproval, suggesting, Basically, no one in Queensland actually supports these laws. Have you met anybody that’s like, oh, I’m really glad they’re taking away our freedom of speech?

The Queensland government, under Premier Crisafulli, introduced legislation that criminalizes two phrases commonly associated with pro-Palestinian advocacy: 'from the river to the sea' and 'globalise the intifada.' These phrases are prohibited when used with the intent to incite hostility towards a particular group or when there is a reasonable expectation that they will cause public offense. Remah Naji characterized these laws as absurd and dangerous, informing the assembled protesters that her organization is preparing a High Court challenge, asserting that the laws are invalid under the Australian Constitution.

Parry, reflecting on his arrest, highlighted what he perceives as a stark contradiction, stating, I think anyone with a brain can see the disparity between, on the one hand, the actual crimes carried out by apartheid Israel… and on the other hand, the passing of laws that criminalise words. Dr. Mehreen Faruqi echoed this sentiment, expressing her anticipation for the day when Crisafulli’s 'reckless, appalling and absurd laws are thrown into the dustbin where they belong.'

During the Sunday demonstration, one woman arrested was observed kneeling with her hands raised, chanting the phrase 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.' Among the twenty individuals arrested on Saturday were Ella Gutteridge, convenor of Students for Palestine Queensland; Edward Carroll, state leader of the Australian Progressives and member of the Jewish collective Doykeit; and Stephen Heydt, a Jewish speaker and activist. Gutteridge recounted her experience, explaining, Police marched through a part of the crowd and arrested me very shortly after I gave a speech, and took me to the watchhouse and held me for about eight hours. Carroll argued that the laws are not designed to combat antisemitism but rather to suppress dissent and support for Palestine.

Justice for Palestine Magan-djin is actively pursuing legal avenues, with plans to initiate a High Court challenge against the Queensland government's controversial legislation. Heydt provided a stark comparison, noting, Even South Africa didn’t kill more than 70,000 and ethnically cleanse millions. Premier David Crisafulli defended the government's position, affirming the right to protest and express strong views. However, he reiterated that the banned phrases are problematic as they imply the eradication of people, which the government opposes. He clarified, No one’s suggesting people can’t protest, absolutely not. And no one’s suggesting they can’t campaign for freedom and change. They’re just asking for them not to spew the vile about eradicating people because of who they are.

In response to the legislation, protesters were seen displaying modified versions of the banned phrases on their banners, such as 'from the ocean to the creek.' A woman holding a Jewish flag was escorted out of the crowd by police outside Parliament





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Hate Speech Laws Pro-Palestine Protests Freedom Of Speech Queensland Government Civil Liberties

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