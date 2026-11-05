Danielle Wood, head of the Productivity Commission, warns that Labor's excluded workplace reforms may be hindering economic growth as public service wages rise and business investment remains weak, urging a review of industrial laws to improve productivity and reduce regulatory burdens.

Danielle Wood, the chair of the Productivity Commission, has issued a stern warning regarding the Australian Labor government's recent workplace reforms, suggesting that these changes warrant closer examination to determine their contribution to the nation's current economic stagnation.

This critique emerges after the Albanese government deliberately excluded Labor's union-friendly laws from the commission's comprehensive inquiry into corporate dynamism. According to recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, federal public service wages escalated by seven percent in the last financial year. This significant rise in payroll costs is placing substantial pressure on the cabinet to control government expenditure.

Also read The Great Australian Shutdown: Productivity Trap or Essential Rest?

Regulation Stifles Economic Growth

The timing of these revelations is particularly sensitive, occurring just hours before the release of a major Productivity Commission report that attributes over a decade of economic dullness to excessive government regulation. The report describes how such regulatory burdens have diminished the economy's animal spirits, leading to a state of increasing stagnation. Weak business investment has further contributed to this lower speed limit for the Australian economy, creating an environment where growth is stifled without fueling dangerous levels of inflation.

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The commission, functioning effectively as a high-level government think tank, emphasized that the terms of reference for this review, which are overseen by Treasurer Jim Chalmers, notably omitted workplace relations and tax matters despite significant feedback from inquiry participants who considered industrial laws crucial for boosting productivity. Wood challenged the logic of this exclusion in an interview, stating that leaving such a significant area entirely off the table does not make economic sense.

Workplace Reforms Omitted From Inquiry

Her comments come amidst a backdrop of complex economic indicators and political maneuvering within the government.