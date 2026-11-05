Productivity Commission Chair Wood Demands Review of Labor Workplace Reforms

Danielle Wood urges assessment of industrial laws as public service wages rise 7% and the Productivity Commission highlights economic stagnation and excessive regulation.

Danielle Wood, Chair of the Productivity Commission, has issued a formal warning that the Australian Labor government must critically examine its recent workplace reforms to determine their contribution to the nation's current economic stagnation. This call for scrutiny emerges as new data reveals that federal public service wages rose by 7 per cent in the last financial year, a figure that ABS statistics confirm adds significant pressure on cabinet spending priorities.

Exclusion of Industrial Laws from Inquiry

The Productivity Commission, which operates as a key government think tank, published a report stating that Australia's economy has become increasingly stagnant due to more than a decade of excessive government regulation. The report explicitly blamed this regulatory burden for dulling the economy's "animal spirits" and cited weak business investment as a primary factor preventing growth without fuelling inflation. Despite these findings, the commission's terms of reference, overseen by Treasurer Jim Chalmers, deliberately excluded workplace relations and tax from the review.

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Wood Challenges Omission of Workplace Relations

Danielle Wood challenged this exclusion during an interview, arguing that it does not make sense to leave a major area like workplace relations entirely off the table. She noted that while the commission reviewed other areas, many inquiry participants indicated that industrial laws were key to re-energizing productivity. Wood, who was appointed to the commission by Chalmers in 2023, expressed surprise at the sheer scale of red tape encountered during her three years in the role, conceding that business complaints previously viewed as contestable were genuine problems.

Impact of Red Tape on Business Compliance

Highlighting the tangible costs of regulation, Wood cited data showing that company boards now spend 55 per cent of their time on compliance, a sharp increase from 24 per cent a decade ago. Labor and its union allies argue that their recent workplace reforms, including a multi-employer bargaining scheme and same-job-same-pay laws, have successfully bolstered wages. However, the Coalition and economists favoring lower regulation argue these changes have further clogged an already sclerotic economy by adding complexity to the awards system and increasing the cost of doing business.

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Recommendations for Economic Revitalization

The commission's report recommended cutting red tape, refining the insolvency and financing systems, and improving the skills and qualifications of Australian management to match US standards, which could boost productivity by nearly 10 per cent. Wood praised Labor's changes to environmental approvals and the work done to streamline regulations across Australia, while also highlighting the potential of artificial intelligence to energize the economy, noting signs of this effect in the United States.

Broader Economic Policy and Inflation Concerns

The call for review coincides with intense debate over fiscal policy, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delayed his travel to the COP climate summit next week to manage domestic spending pressures. Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank Andrew Hauser warned that the global economy is facing a "fusillade of shocks," including higher tariffs and geopolitical tensions, which may push inflation off target. Independent MP Allegra Spender and UNSW economics professor Richard Holden have joined calls for further economic shake-ups, including adjustments to EV subsidies and road user charges, to alleviate inflation and prevent a significant reduction in living standards over time.