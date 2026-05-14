Professional surfer Anthony Walsh conquers rare wave at Talbot Bay in Kimberley region

Anthony Walsh, a professional surfer, has become the first known person to conquer a rare wave at Talbot Bay in the state's Kimberley region. The feat took years of planning and required navigating extreme conditions, including tides, winds, crocs, and sharks. Walsh and his team sought permissions from traditional owners and completed thorough research before 'pulling the trigger'. The Puerto Rican Dylan Graves declared the powerful tidal rapid as 'the most intimidating wave I've ever surfed ... hands down'. Walsh fell off the back of his board and was held underwater for almost 40 seconds, despite wearing multiple flotation devices. Despite the wipe-out, he got back on the wave.

Professional surfer Anthony Walsh has taken on some of the biggest waves across the world, including a rare wave at Talbot Bay in the state's Kimberley region.

He became the first known person to conquer this wave, formed by a natural phenomenon along the Kimberley coast. The feat took years of planning and required navigating extreme conditions, including tides, winds, crocs, and sharks. Walsh and his team sought permissions from traditional owners and completed thorough research before 'pulling the trigger'. The Puerto Rican Dylan Graves declared the powerful tidal rapid as 'the most intimidating wave I've ever surfed ... hands down'.

Walsh fell off the back of his board and was held underwater for almost 40 seconds, despite wearing multiple flotation devices. Despite the wipe-out, he got back on the wave. Walsh grew up idolising Australia's 'original crocodile hunter' Malcolm Douglas and shared the trip with filmmaker Mark Jones. Kane Overall, a filmmaker who has filmed big wave surf content with Walsh all over the world, navigated extreme conditions from the boat and a jet ski.

The group hopes to return in the future and discover more unique waves along Kimberley's remote coastline





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Anthony Walsh Talbot Bay Kimberley Region Professional Surfer Rare Wave Natural Phenomenon Sea Floor Extreme Tides Powerful Tidal Rapid Surfing Filmmaker Traditional Owners Research Pulling The Trigger Filmed Filmmaker Kane Overall Filmed Big Wave Surf Content Return In The Future Discover More Unique Waves Kimberley's Remote Coastline

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