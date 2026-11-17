Cause-of-death expert Professor Michael Freeman challenges the official suicide ruling in Jeffrey Epstein's death, citing evidence of strangulation. This review occurs seven years after the convicted sex offender was found dead in a New York prison.

Professor Michael Freeman has formally challenged the official determination regarding the death of Jeffrey Epstein, asserting that the convicted sex offender was likely strangled rather than hanged. This expert opinion emerges seven years after Epstein was discovered unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Freeman, a renowned cause-of-death specialist for police custody cases in the United States, argues that the physical evidence points strongly toward homicide rather than the suicide concluded by authorities.

Freeman Challenges Official Suicide Determination

Professor Michael Freeman provided this detailed assessment to BBC Newsnight on Monday, directly contradicting the conclusions reached by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office. He stated that he believes Epstein was killed by strangulation from behind, a theory that opposes the official ruling of suicide by hanging. Freeman contends that specific injuries observed on the body are inconsistent with a self-inflicted hanging and more indicative of an assault.

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The expert highlighted a deep haemorrhage found on Epstein's left shoulder as a primary indicator of trauma. He also pointed to facial injuries that appeared consistent with a direct strike to the face, which he argued does not align with the mechanics of a suicide by hanging. These physical findings form the basis of his claim that the manner of death was unnatural and forced.

Evidence Points to Strangulation and Assault

Dr Barbara Sampson, who served as the chief medical examiner during the original autopsy, firmly defended her agency's findings. She stated that she stands behind the determination that Jeffrey Epstein took his own life. At the time of the autopsy, the Medical Examiner's Office informed the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General that the injuries were more indicative of suicide than homicide.

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Freeman countered these findings by pointing to specific details on the neck, including what he described as fingernail marks around the ligature mark. He explained that these marks would be consistent with strangulation, particularly from behind, where the victim might attempt to remove the ligature. He noted that the presence of these defensive or struggle-related marks supports his hypothesis of an assault.

Department of Justice Investigation Review

The Department of Justice had previously investigated the circumstances surrounding Epstein's time in prison and the events leading to his death. The investigation concluded that the guards found the body and attempted resuscitation after lowering him from the noose. Freeman questioned the procedural aspects of this account, specifically arguing that a photograph should have been taken before the body was removed from the cell.

This procedural critique adds another layer to the skepticism surrounding the official narrative. Freeman emphasized that his analysis is based on observable physical evidence rather than speculation. He argued that the lack of immediate photographic documentation before the body was handled leaves gaps in the forensic record that support alternative theories.

Academic Openness to Peer Review and Correction

Professor Michael Freeman addressed potential accusations of conspiracy by inviting rigorous academic scrutiny of his claims. He stated that he is open to having his conclusions challenged if experts can demonstrate factual errors in his analysis. He emphasized that his position is informed by his experience as an academic and cause-of-death expert, not by unverified rumors.

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Freeman invited critics to show where his interpretation of the evidence is incorrect, offering to engage in a public debate based on scientific methodology. He noted that his independent research has not undergone peer review but insisted that the physical signs he identified are clear indicators of strangulation. This stance reinforces his credibility as a specialist who relies on empirical evidence over narrative assumptions.

The death of Jeffrey Epstein on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, remains a subject of intense public and legal interest. Freeman's seven-year-late analysis adds a significant voice to the ongoing debate about the circumstances of his death. His arguments continue to fuel discussions regarding transparency in high-profile custody deaths and the integrity of official coroner reports.