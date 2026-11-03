Kate McClymont Denies Profit Motive While Testifying in Alan Jones Indecent Assault Trial

Veteran journalist Kate McClymont testified in Alan Jones's indecent assault trial that profit and online clicks did not motivate her reporting, as she faced cross-examination about her interviews with complainants.

Kate McClymont, the veteran journalist whose reporting helped spark a police investigation into broadcaster Alan Jones, has testified that neither profit nor online clicks motivated her work as she faced intense cross-examination in Jones's indecent assault trial.

Jones, 85, is standing trial on 19 counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual touching without consent against five male complainants between 2003 and 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the alleged physical acts occurred. The court has heard McClymont spoke to three of the five complainants, identified as C, A and H to protect their identities, before police laid charges against the broadcaster in November 2024.

Also read Investigative Journalist Kate McClymont Questions in Alan Jones Trial

NSW Police established Strike Force Bonnefin in response to the Herald's reporting on Jones in late 2023 and early 2024. Under cross-examination by Jones's barrister, Gabrielle Bashir, SC, McClymont agreed that one purpose of journalism may be to hold individuals and institutions accountable. But she rejected the suggestion that profit was a driving factor. Bashir asked whether there was also a profit motive for newspaper stories.

McClymont Rejects Profit Motive For Reporting

She suggested the story had to sell papers and that higher readership numbers encourage advertisers to invest. McClymont responded that it was not her problem, with a small laugh. Bashir pressed that stories are published to increase readership of print papers and to get clicks online. McClymont replied: No. McClymont later said as a general proposition that was true, but it was not her role.

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She said she did not know what impact her reporting on Jones had on readership figures or subscriptions. She agreed Jones is a very public figure in NSW. When Bashir described him as a divisive figure, McClymont replied: If you say so. The court heard that C, a former staffer to Jones, alleges Jones touched him non-consensually while he was driving the broadcaster.

McClymont was played a clip from a recorded interview with C in September 2023, during which he said he would just try and wriggle out. She asked him: You are driving, so you are trapped? He replied: Absolutely trapped. Bashir took McClymont to her article quoting C as saying he would push Jones's hand away and try to wriggle out, but that while driving he was absolutely trapped.

Bashir put to McClymont that the way it was set out in the article was not how it transpired in the interview, drawing attention to the words but you are driving. McClymont said: I disagree. McClymont agreed she used the expression go the grope during the interview to refer to Jones's alleged actions, and that C repeated it in agreement. The words he would go the grope ran prominently in her story.

Journalist Denies Seeking Catchy Interview Phrases

Bashir asked if she knew that would be a catchy quote. McClymont replied: We are halfway through an interview. You are having a conversation with somebody. You are not looking for sexy phrases to put in a story.

It is not on your mind. McClymont agreed that C had used the words grabbing and rubbing before she used the word grope. She also agreed she did not publish a comment by C that the alleged touching was never skin on skin but over his clothing. The court has heard that C spoke about his allegations to broadcaster Ray Hadley and columnist Peter FitzSimons in 2019 and to McClymont in 2023.

McClymont agreed that C told her in 2023 that FitzSimons possibly had his own axe to grind with Jones, and that he put Hadley in the same bracket. McClymont disagreed that this might have affected C's credibility. The court has previously heard that Hadley attempted to take over Jones's breakfast radio slot from July 2019 and double his salary to $4 million.

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Cross Examination Questions Knowledge Of Rivalries

During his own evidence this year, Hadley told the court the contract fell through when the chief proponent of the deal, John Singleton, sold down his stake in Macquarie Media, then the owner of 2GB. However, he kept the salary increase. Bashir asked McClymont: You must have known in 2019 that Ray Hadley had tried to unseat Jones from breakfast in that very year. McClymont replied: Maybe.

It is not something that I recall one way or another, really. FitzSimons gave evidence in September. C has also alleged Jones put his hand under the table at a lunch in Sydney and touched him on the penis over his clothing. Former 2GB host Jason Morrison, now chief of staff at The Daily Telegraph, attended the lunch and has given evidence he did not witness the alleged incident.

The court heard Morrison spoke to McClymont in November 2023 and said he did not see anything untoward. McClymont did not report this in her initial article in December 2023, but did in a separate article about Morrison in January 2024. Bashir put to McClymont that the January article was a hit job on Morrison. McClymont replied: No. Bashir said: It was designed to make Morrison look bad.

McClymont again replied: No. Bashir also put to McClymont that she encouraged C to make a police complaint about Jones in January 2024. McClymont said: I did not encourage him; I supported him. McClymont told the court she gave her own statement to police about Jones in June 2024 and another statement in September 2025. She agreed NSW Police asked her for any notes or recordings made by her or colleagues when she spoke to the complainants and other witnesses.

Witness Discusses Confidential Sources And Subpoena

She was issued with a subpoena by the Director of Public Prosecutions this year. McClymont said: I believed that at the time the people remained confidential sources. Author and commentator Bettina Arndt briefly attended the trial for the first time as McClymont began giving evidence. Arndt is a former sex therapist who wrote about social issues in the 1980s before becoming a men's rights activist in the 1990s.

The last high-profile trial involving media personalities and sexual assault allegations attended by Arndt was former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten and its former star Lisa Wilkinson. NSW Local Court Judge Glenn Walsh offered to pause evidence for Jo.