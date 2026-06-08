Progressive Nithya Raman Takes Narrow Lead Over Spencer Pratt in LA Mayor's Race

Los Angeles city councilmember Nithya Raman has overtaken former reality TV star Spencer Pratt in the mayoral primary, with a slim lead of over 3,000 votes as counting continues. The pair are vying to challenge incumbent Karen Bass in the November runoff. The slow vote tally has spurred election misinformation and conspiracy theories.

The race for the second spot in Los Angeles' mayoral runoff election has tightened, with progressive city councilmember Nithya Raman edging out former reality TV star Spencer Pratt as vote counting continues.

The pair have been competing to challenge incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, who secured enough votes in the primary to advance to the November runoff. As of Sunday afternoon, Raman held a lead of just over 3,000 votes, with 196,198 votes to Pratt's 193,085, according to the latest figures from the city elections office. With approximately 150,000 ballots still left to be counted, the outcome remains uncertain.

Late-arriving mail ballots have traditionally favored Democratic candidates in California, as many blue voters return their ballots in the final days before the election. This trend, combined with the state's notoriously slow vote-counting process, has left several key races unresolved. In the gubernatorial contest, voters are awaiting the final tally to see whether Republican Steve Hilton or Democrat Tom Steyer will advance to face former Biden administration cabinet official Xavier Becerra.

The prolonged counting period has fueled misinformation and conspiracy theories about election integrity. On Friday, former President Donald Trump walked out of an interview with NBC's Meet the Press after making false claims about California's election system, calling the state 'crooked' and alleging widespread cheating. Earlier in the week, Trump had declared victory for his preferred candidate, Steve Hilton, and promised an investigation.

Bill Essayli, the Trump-appointed first assistant US attorney for the central district of California, announced that his office, along with the FBI's Los Angeles field office, had 'multiple election fraud investigations under way.

' Over the weekend, Pratt, who Trump endorsed, appeared to allude to election conspiracy theories in a social media post. He wrote with a winking emoji: 'They're not the only ones who know where to find votes.

' In another post, he seemed to suggest that Raman's lead came from votes cast by the city's entire unhoused population. By Monday morning, he advised followers: 'Folks, we're dealing with a fraction of a percentage point difference, there's still hundreds of thousands of votes outstanding, and LA officials have given us the next 3 weeks to count! Let's git-r-dun!

' The race remains too close to call, and both campaigns are closely monitoring the ballot counting process. The outcome will determine who faces Karen Bass in the general election, with significant implications for the future of Los Angeles' progressive policies and governance





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Los Angeles Mayoral Race Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt Karen Bass Election Misinformation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baptisms, moving and enrolments at birth: The tricks parents use to get their child’s dream schoolThe race to get into an in-demand school has never been tighter and parents will do whatever it takes to secure a spot.

Read more »

Kane heads England to narrow World Cup warm-up win against New ZealandThe striker scored in the second minute of first-half injury time to give England, who made 11 substitutions at the break, a 1-0 victory over New Zealand

Read more »

Air-raid alerts and frontline memoirs: Kyiv hosts literary festival amid warVisitors flock to Book Arsenal in Ukraine’s capital as wartime writing takes centre stage

Read more »

Tips and race-by-race guide for Scone on TuesdayAll you need to know to back a winner on the eight-race card.

Read more »

Local trainer has strong hand for Scone meetingScott Singleton will bring a hefty 11 runners to Tuesday’s eight-race meeting at Scone.

Read more »

Moses poised for Origin return as Bulldogs clinch controversial win over EelsMitchell Moses is expected to rejoin the New South Wales halves after a hamstring setback, while Canterbury secured a narrow, penalty‑laden victory against Parramatta in a fiercely contested NRL match.

Read more »