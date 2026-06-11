Prominent surgeon Dr Reza Adib suspended after patient death inquiry

A prominent surgeon, Dr Reza Adib, has been suspended after a coroner found that the death of a patient, Campbell, was likely preventable. The coroner found that Campbell developed acute bacterial peritonitis and pneumonia after surgery and that she was discharged despite ongoing vomiting and signs warranting greater caution.

A prominent surgeon, Dr Reza Adib , has been suspended after a coroner found that the death of a patient, Campbell, was likely preventable. Campbell had undergone weight-loss surgery with Adib in 2020 and later underwent a gastric bypass procedure.

The coroner found that Campbell developed acute bacterial peritonitis and pneumonia after surgery and that she was discharged despite ongoing vomiting and signs warranting greater caution. The coroner also found that Adib approved Campbell's discharge after discussions with nursing staff and should have personally assessed Campbell rather than relying on over-the-phone updates. The coroner concluded that Campbell may still be alive had she not been discharged from the hospital days after the procedure.

The coroner also raised concerns about Adib's credibility, record-keeping, and the exaggeration of the care provided to Campbell. The coroner found that Adib had engaged in 'deliberate and substantial exaggeration' about the care provided to Campbell and that his conduct reflected a 'disturbing tendency' to exaggerate matters relating to his surgical practice. The coroner made no formal recommendations, noting that the Wesley Hospital had already implemented improvements to discharge procedures since Campbell's death





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Dr Reza Adib Weight-Loss Surgery Gastrointestinal Surgery Acute Bacterial Peritonitis Pneumonia Discharge Criteria Clinical Processes Credibility Record-Keeping Exaggeration Care Provided Suspension Inquiry Patient Death

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