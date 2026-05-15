Property Developer's Massive Donation Sparks Controversy Over Influence in Queensland

A property developer has paid 50,000 dollars for lunch with the Queensland Deputy Premier, raising questions about political donations and land development approvals.

A significant controversy has emerged in Queensland following a high-stakes fundraising event titled Delivering for Queensland Industry Update, held at the Brisbane Convention Centre. During this event, which was attended by a variety of figures from the mining and property sectors, a bidding war broke out for the opportunity to have lunch with the Deputy Premier, Jarrod Bleijie .

The competition was intense, with bids starting at 5,000 dollars and increasing in small increments of 500 dollars. Ultimately, property developer David Trask emerged as the winner, contributing a substantial donation of 50,000 dollars to the Liberal National Party. This event has drawn scrutiny because Mr. Trask holds significant interests in land that is currently subject to state government oversight.

The timing of this donation is particularly noteworthy as it occurred only two months after the LNP government decided to overturn a long-standing eight-year ban on political contributions from property developers. This ban had been implemented by the previous Labor government, a move that the LNP frequently criticized as a form of financial gerrymandering. The current government argued that the ban was unfair and restricted the rights of tax-paying citizens to support the political party of their choice.

According to the office of Attorney General Deb Frecklington, the decision to lift the ban was a fulfillment of an election promise to restore fairness to the state's political landscape. They further accused the Labor Party of running misleading campaigns funded by union groups like the CFMEU, suggesting that the previous restrictions were a political tool rather than a moral one. At the center of the potential conflict of interest is the North Harbour development project located near Caboolture.

For several decades, Mr. Trask's company, the Trask Development Corporation, has owned scrubland in this region with the ambition of transforming it into a residential hub featuring an artificial marina. In May of last year, the LNP government designated part of this project as a priority development area.

This designation is intended to reduce bureaucratic red tape and accelerate the construction of new housing, with Deputy Premier Bleijie previously stating that the move would help facilitate the creation of 3,700 new homes. The agency responsible for managing these priority areas is Economic Development Queensland, an organization for which Mr. Bleijie serves as the overseeing minister.

In response to the criticism, David Trask has maintained that his contribution was nothing more than a goodwill gesture toward the party governing the state. He asserted that political donations do not influence the actual decision-making process regarding land approvals, as those decisions are handled by state agencies based on established laws rather than by politicians themselves. Mr. Trask expressed his frustration with the previous donation bans, suggesting that such laws treated law-abiding taxpayers like criminals.

He believes that the political landscape is often characterized by parties attempting to outmaneuver one another through legislative changes and a process he describes as one-upmanship. Economic Development Queensland has defended its operational integrity, stating that it follows a strict state integrity framework. An agency spokesperson clarified that any conflicts of interest are identified and managed according to rigorous codes of conduct.

They further claimed that there has been no evidence of any developer attempting to link political donations to specific work or approvals within the agency. Despite these assurances, the optics of a developer paying a large sum for access to the minister overseeing his land development continue to fuel a debate about the intersection of money and power in Queensland politics.

The final plan for the North Harbour area remains undecided, as the agency continues to conduct necessary studies, leaving the project in a state of interim planning while the public watches the relationship between donors and decision-makers





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