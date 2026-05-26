Property Developer Theo Onisforou Pleads Not Guilty to Three Offences

Theo Onisforou, a 68-year-old property developer, has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to three offences, including wilful obstruction and refusal to comply with police direction. He was issued with two interim apprehended personal violence orders (AVOs), restricting contact with the council's general manager and mayor.

Theo Onisforou , 68, pleaded not guilty to three offences and was handed two interim AVOs. Property developer Theo Onisforou , who has been issued with two interim AVOs, has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to three offences.

The court heard police applied for the AVOs in response to a year-long pattern of communications between Mr Onisforou and the Wingecarribee Shire Council's general manager and mayor. Tension between Southern Highlands property developer Theo Onisforou and his local council entered the court room today where a judge was forced to call his supporters to order.

Mr Onisforou, 68, pleaded not guilty to three offences including wilful obstruction, refusal to comply with police direction and placing a protest sign inside Wingecarribee Shire Council's building. He was issued with two interim apprehended personal violence orders (AVOs), restricting contact with the council's general manager Lisa Miscamble and Mayor Jesse Fitzpatrick. Police made the AVO applications in April on behalf of council GM Lisa Miscamble and Mayor Jesse Fitzpatrick.

During the hearing at Moss Vale Local Court, defence lawyer Patrick Duffy said the orders were an attempt to muzzle Mr Onisforou ahead of his planned run for council. Mr Onisforou also attempted to weigh into the process but was told to sit down by Judge David Degnan.

The court was told the AVOs applied for by NSW Police stemmed from extensive correspondence between Mr Onisforou and the council, including repeated complaints about development assessment processes and criticism of senior staff. My client is a well-known advanced urban planner and for someone of his character an attempt by political opponents to sully him, Mr Duffy said.

Supporters of Mr Onisforou also tried to interrupt proceedings, with a woman yelling from the public gallery, Who is going to protect us from the mayor and general manager. Judge Degnan warned against further interruptions, telling the court I won't have people calling out from the gallery, thank you. Theo Onisforou speaking with his defence lawyer and supporters outside Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday morning.

The charges against Mr Onisforou, who is a former barrister and investment chief for media magnate Kerry Packer, relate to his alleged behaviour at a council community forum in March. Police allege he attempted to address the forum after his request to speak was refused, was removed by officers, directed not to return, and later re-entered the chamber where he placed a sign criticising council decisions.

Court documents also allege the AVOs were sought after repeated and at times confrontational contact with council, including emails to senior staff in which he described the mayor as disrespectful and offensive and claimed he had far superior intellect and experience to the general manager. Mr Duffy argued the orders would interfere with his client's dealings with council, noting eight development applications were currently before the authority. Judge Degnan rejected the suggestion the applications would muzzle Mr Onisforou, he said.

You see abuse in this court everyday. None of that has happened here, he said. Should not have to pay lawyers to exercise his democratic rights. It is frankly un-Australian. Get our local newsletter, delivered free each Thursda





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Theo Onisforou Avos Wingecarribee Shire Council Property Developer Court Hearing

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