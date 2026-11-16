Scentre Group moves to replace all 17 David Jones stores in Westfield malls

Scentre Group says it will pursue a unique opportunity to replace all 17 David Jones stores in its malls as creditors meet for the first time on Tuesday. David Jones collapsed this month after missing rent payments and failing to renegotiate leases with Scentre.

Scentre Group has warned David Jones receivers and administrators that it is willing to replace all 17 David Jones stores in its Westfield malls. The property giant made the threat ahead of the first creditors meeting for the failed retailer on Tuesday.

Scentre chief executive Elliott Rusanow said the group would pursue a unique opportunity created by David Jones' collapse. Rusanow said Westfield malls are near full and the failure of David Jones allows Scentre to meet unmet demand from local and international brands. He said the group will pursue that opportunity at each of the 17 destinations with a David Jones store. Scentre does not need David Jones to fill floor space, he made clear.

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Pressure Mounts On David Jones Administrators

The comments ramp up pressure on David Jones administrators, who are meeting with creditors for the first time on Tuesday. The administrators have called for interested buyers and are understood to have had multiple offers for the business. Receivers appointed by the retailer's secured creditor now effectively control David Jones' leases in Scentre Group malls.

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However, Scentre has the right to withhold consent to transferring any lease in David Jones' name to a new owner. That gives the property giant a clear path to finding other tenants. The receivers were appointed by David Jones' secured creditor and control the group, including store closures and staff cuts. The administrators act for all creditors and are in charge of the sale of the business.

David Jones collapsed this month when it missed two rent payment deadlines, breaching lease agreements. It also failed to negotiate a deal with Scentre to close stores and reduce rents. Those rents were already significantly below what other tenants are charged. Scentre revealed David Jones was paying $352 per square metre, compared with an average of $942 per square metre across its portfolio.

Westfield Sees Unique Opportunity In Collapse

Westfield has already replaced David Jones at the store it surrendered on the NSW Central Coast with JD Sports and rebel, according to Morningstar. David Jones has shut 19 stores. Rusanow said Westfield destinations are full and have been for quite some time. He pointed to growing demand in health and wellness, fashion, and online businesses entering bricks-and-mortar retail to grow their Australian footprint.

Rusanow said the constraint has been providing such opportunities at scale given very limited new space. He said the David Jones receivership changes this. He said: We now have a unique opportunity to facilitate the entry and growth of businesses that are more relevant to customers today and into the future, at a scale we haven't previously been able to. That is the opportunity we will pursue at each of the 17 destinations with a David Jones store.

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David Jones' private equity owner Anchorage Capital is among dozens of potential bidders seeking to reacquire the department store. The retailer failed under Anchorage's watch but would emerge from administration without loss-making stores and with thousands fewer employees. Hundreds of suppliers left out of pocket by the collapse have been invited to dial into the first creditors meeting on Tuesday at 11am AEDT via Zoom.

Creditors Meet To Vote On Administrators

Creditors will vote on approving McGrathNicol as administrators and will have a chance to ask questions about the administration. Administrators from McGrathNicol declined to comment. David Jones lender Hilco, a British investor in distressed businesses, is owed $140 million as a secured creditor. Anchorage Capital is also a secured creditor and is owed $80 million.

Suppliers and brand partners, who are unsecured creditors, are owed about $100 million. A representative for billionaire ragtrader Solomon Lew denied reports that he was an interested party. Lew owns Smiggle and Peter Alexander and sits on the board of Myer, where he is the biggest shareholder. Frasers Group, a British investment conglomerate controlled by UK billionaire Mike Ashley, declined to comment.