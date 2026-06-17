Protest Banner Disrupts Pauline Hanson's National Press Club Address; David Sharaz Referred to Police

At the National Press Club in Canberra, a protest targeting One Nation leader Pauline Hanson unfolded during her inaugural address. A banner critical of her stance on workers' pay was unfurled behind the speaker. The activist group GetUp, with its media campaigns manager David Sharaz present, claimed responsibility. The Press Club has referred evidence, including footage implicating Sharaz, to the Australian Federal Police. The Club is considering legal action for damage to equipment and will review security procedures following the breach. GetUp defended the stunt as a necessary exposure of Hanson's policies, while authorities investigate the unauthorized access and interference.

The National Press Club in Canberra became the stage for a dramatic political protest during One Nation leader Pauline Hanson 's first address on Wednesday. As Hanson spoke, a large banner was lowered behind her bearing the message: "I opposed a pay rise for workers while I took a $100,000 pay rise for myself.

" The stunt, which visibly disrupted the event, was immediately attributed to the left-wing activist group GetUp. The incident has prompted a formal response from the Press Club, which has referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) after reviewing evidence, including video footage. Central to the evidence is the involvement of David Sharaz, husband of Brittany Higgins and GetUp's media and campaigns manager.

Sharaz was observed at the event and, according to reports, was seen activating a remote device that triggered the banner's descent. The Press Club statement detailed that two individuals entered the venue without permission and installed a separate drop-down screen in front of the media wall. A third person, identified as Sharaz, then used a remote to unfurl the banner. Sharaz also filmed the incident on his phone before leaving abruptly.

The Club's CEO, Maurice Reilly, quickly had the sign removed while Hanson continued speaking, but the disruption raised significant concerns about security. Tom Connell, the Press Club president and Sky News election analyst, noted that the room had been secured with a police presence and sniffer dogs before the event, suggesting a severe breach.

"There was a police presence, sniffer dogs in the room on the day to clear the room, so if there was something nastier than a banner it would have been found," Connell stated, underscoring the seriousness with which the Club is treating the incident. He added that all procedures for future major events would be reviewed. The AFP confirmed receiving a complaint regarding unauthorized access and interference with equipment at the Barton building.

A spokesperson indicated that investigations are ongoing, including forensic examination by AFP officers. While the immediate act was non-violent, the breach of a high-security venue has spurred discussions about the adequacy of protocols. The Press Club has made it clear that after the investigation, it will pursue legal options against those responsible, aiming to recover costs for damage to the media wall and light box. Following the stunt, GetUp swiftly took credit.

Chief Executive Paul Ferris justified the protest by criticizing Hanson's political record, stating that her brand as a champion of ordinary Australians contradicts her opposition to wage rises, affordable childcare, aged pension increases, and housing affordability measures. This framing positions the protest as a form of accountability.

However, the method has drawn mixed reactions, with many questioning the appropriateness of disrupting a paid event and violating venue security. For Pauline Hanson, the incident adds another layer to her often controversial public engagements. She continued her address despite the interruption, outlining her party's vision for the nation. The event, which was intended to be a significant platform for One Nation's policies, was overshadowed by the activist demonstration and the subsequent investigation.

The political fallout continues as observers debate the boundaries of protest and the security of public forums. The referral of Sharaz to police also shines a light on his personal history, noting that he was declared bankrupt by a court last year-a detail that adds complexity to the media coverage.

Overall, the incident underscores the tense political climate in Australia, where activist groups are increasingly employing direct-action tactics to challenge politicians, and institutions are forced to re-evaluate their security measures in response. The AFP investigation will determine whether criminal charges are laid, but the reputational impact on GetUp and the Press Club itself is already unfolding





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Pauline Hanson One Nation Getup David Sharaz National Press Club Protest Banner AFP Activism Security Breach Australian Politics

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