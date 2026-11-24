A Victorian police forum heard a 12-year-old girl was proud of neck bruises from sexual strangulation, prompting a new alliance of 30 safety leaders to demand urgent prevention and education.

A new alliance of 30 safety sector and government department leaders will meet on December 3 to tackle non-fatal strangulation, after a police forum heard shocking evidence of how far the practice has spread into school communities.

Police forum hears young victim accounts

Wangaratta Senior Sergeant Paula Cutler drew an audible gasp when she told a Victoria Police training forum about a 12-year-old girl taken to a school nurse after staff noticed bruises on her neck. Teachers brought her in and asked what was going on. She was proud of the bruises, Cutler said.

Also read Victorian state election 2026: Nationals leader Danny O’Brien’s fight to hold back One Nation

It was a 12-year-old boy at the school and they were having sex, so it has got to the point where some young people are proud of the marks it is leaving. The case of a 16-year-old Sydney girl following consensual sex involving strangulation has prompted safety leaders across the community to call for urgent action to prevent young people and family violence victims from the risk of cumulative and catastrophic brain damage.

Cutler, a co-founder of the new alliance, is among a growing group of family violence leaders, forensic experts and school nurses warning of a gap in awareness of both the frequency and risk of strangulation. She said we are facing an epidemic of young people who will potentially have long-term injuries that they do not know about.

Advertisement

Consent debates and safety alliance expansion

Debate is increasing about whether consent should be any defence to any form of strangulation, she said, noting it is also being discussed in other states that have strangulation legislation. The practice is so accepted, even expected, that workers in Melbourne's Bayside sex industry report suffocation is requested as part of normal service. Police are seeing it turn up as early as young people's first dates.

Detective Sergeant Guy Menhennitt, of the Central Victoria Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team, supported an 18-year-old woman who matched with a young man on her first foray into online dating and was strangled before any other intimacy occurred. She meets up with a 22-year-old male, they go for a drive and a walk around a lake, they get back in the car, and he perceives the relationship is blossoming well and reaches over and starts to strangle her and then kisses her, Menhennitt said.

The first time a new couple had a physical interaction or affection of any sort is him placing his hands around her throat. Meg Bagnall, a family violence leader at the Victorian Alcohol and Drug Association who helps run volunteer education sessions for emergency departments, said people cannot consent to serious injury because you never know how serious the injury will be inside the neck. This message is not getting through among younger people, she said.

It is getting through at the pointier end when people are showing signs of neck compression in the context of sexual abuse, but only 15 per cent of our community will ever engage with police. Some victims with damage may not be identified because to get access to specialist forensic medical assessment in Victoria, unlike in NSW, you need to go via police, Bagnall said. Such examinations can include scans looking for harm.

National data shows 57 per cent of Australians aged 18 to 35 have experienced sexual choking or strangulation, underlining the scale of the problem facing the new alliance. Louise Sheehan, of the Bayside Peninsula Integrated Family Violence Partnership, is a co-founder of the alliance and among many women's safety workers who say strangulation is now considered a normal part of sex, especially among 18 to 34-year-olds, but risk information is not reaching them.

Advertisement

School nurses warn about student risks

We know from every conversation Paula and I have with different groups, the key ask is a desire for education, Sheehan said. Marks from neck compression had replaced hickeys on the neck as a sign of nascent sexual activity, another indication that far more prevention action is required. School nurses are desperate for resources to help inform and support students and are aware children are commonly engaging in sexual choking, she said.

Sex workers should also be given accurate information about the risks posed by clients asking to perform it. Sex workers are experiencing suffocation, clients are seeking out things like putting a bag over someone's head and strangulation, Sheehan said. That is disturbing when you know the facts about risks of permanent cognitive damage, and whether they understand the impact: I think that is really unlikely.

Jessica Turnbull, president of the Victorian School Nurses Association, confirmed nurses are well aware non-fatal strangulation is being used by students, but she does not believe they understand the ramifications. We all know it is happening, we have all seen it in our health centres and sick bays and heard about it in ad hoc conversations, she said. It is that peer pressure, and they think it is the norm.

National student consent educator Dannielle Miller said many young people see sexual strangulation imagery even before they become sexually active. In my work with teenagers, I have had girls tell me that boys have begun choking them during sex without any prior discussion, seemingly assuming it was a normal or expected part of the experience, Miller said.

Young people's perspectives must be acknowledged or adults will lose their attention, she said, but I suspect many young people simply do not appreciate how dangerous this practice can be. After volunteering for several years with Bagnall and senior forensic physician Dr Jo Ann Parkin to run emergency-worker training sessions, Menhennitt has concluded the ubiquity of choking in pornography means it is extremely difficult to reduce the incidence.

Call for pornography ban and protection

A proposed ban on strangulation in pornography is among the measures being urged. Melbourne woman Julie-ann, a member of the government's Victim Survivors' Advisory Council, spoke at the recent police forum about the terror of experiencing violent strangulation. The new alliance will meet on December 3 to discuss what is required to tackle strangulation and better protect people, predominantly women.