PSG should have always been this good, but Qatar's propaganda project is finally listening to an elite manager

PSG has finally found success under Luis Enrique, with the team playing beautiful, high-craft, complex and deceptive football. The club has successfully subverted the more established route to the top, and has become a luxury good, a product that can only be found behind the velvet rope. Despite this, PSG should have always been this good, and the fact that they have finally achieved success is not surprising.

Re-enthroned Champions League -winning club should have always been this good but Qatar 's propaganda project is finally listening to an elite manager. In fairness it would be disappointingly un-Parisian not to consider your champion team the champions of all champions in the moment of victory.

Give the people what they want. Play the hits. Nobody needs a polite Parisian waiter. Nobody wants to see an unstylish Parisian estate agent who has taken absolutely no care of his hair, or a Parisian bistro that doesn't think it's the VIP boarding lounge for the last arc leaving planet Earth.

Vitinha and Nasser al-Khelaifi has evolved into a sensationally good, beautifully watchable team. The way they beat Arsenal only adds to this. Mikel Arteta's tactics worked in Budapest. PSG played below their level, and looked visibly drained at times from fiddling away around that solid red defensive structure.

But they still found a way to guts it out, to win on the fine details. We got cork-popping football-of-the-gods. Plus, history tells us retaining the European Cup is very hard to do. Albeit, that degree of historic difficulty does rest on the assumption you're simultaneously straining to win a domestic league, stretched on all fronts across eight gruelling months.

Which is very obviously not the case here. Before we start doling out mythic status it is worth acknowledging the true nature of this feat. Essentially PSG have managed to win nine key games from February to May two years in a row, with a team, a schedule and an ever-giving ownership entirely geared to that spring mini-season. Now you're talking.

These are the champions European football deserves: beautiful, high-craft, complex and also deceptive. This is elite performance for an overclass world, and a model that has successfully subverted the more established route to the very top.

Ideally a European champion team, in the form first devised by L'Équipe itself 70 years ago, is supposed to express the strengths of its domestic league, to emerge from that crucible ready to show the rest of Europe why this system, right now, is the best. Instead the domestic league has been bypassed. The current PSG express nothing about Ligue 1 and everything about their own ambition and power.

Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos have both played more minutes in this season than in Ligue 1. Ousmane Dembélé started 11 of 34 Ligue 1 games and is basically a midweek player after Christmas, peaking for those dates. Does this really deserve a Ballon d'Or? How about half a Ballon d'Or?

Here we have a football team recast as a luxury good, the kind of overclass product that can only be found behind the velvet rope in some elite private airport suite. Given the sole challenge here is to win the Champions League; given the will of the Qatari state, the clear and actionable plan, the domestic matches that are essentially tune-ups, we should probably temper our feelings of awe when this does indeed happen.

This is of course unfair on PSG. Most obviously it overlooks the achievements of Luis Enrique in creating PSG 2.0, a model of drive, focus and tactical coherence that bears no comparison to the celebrity machine that preceded it. PSG then: Neymar riding a snow leopard around his personal rooftop disco dressed in a solid gold bowler hat and chinchilla fur chaps.

PSG now: Vitinha diligently revolving the ball, like a submarine captain down in the engine room twirling his pumps and sprockets, conductor of a team that loves to work as much as it loves the ball. The creative leader on Saturday night was Désiré Doué, whose super-skill is his ability to spin and stop with perfect balance, like a squirrel on a branch, and who embodies a new kind of elite footballer, the details-geek, the private chef devotee, a sleep student who takes timed naps to improve his energy levels.

Which is definitely a step on from turning up to training three days into a week-long cheese and Red Bull bender. Luis Enrique has been empowered by the hierarchy and has entirely nailed the tactical architecture. This PSG play like a fusion of Pep-style possession ball and the direct attacking energy of peak Klopp Liverpool.

The training methods have been innovative and data-heavy, with talk of an immersive video simulator, individual USB stick tactical notes, and training-ground speakers pumping out stadium noise for Pavlovian visualisation vibes. It has been both surprising and also entirely unsurprising that this transformation has been effected so quickly. Who knew Qatar could make its propaganda project actually work by finally listening to a very good manager? The fact is PSG should always have been this good.

There are no limits here. You don't have to be a single-city petro-project glamour toy with an economically irrationally funding model to be successful. But it doesn't hurt





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PSG Luis Enrique Champions League Qatar Football Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PSG Wins Champions League on Penalties After Arsenal Blunder Ends DreamParis Saint-Germain claimed consecutive Champions League titles with a 4-3 shootout victory over Arsenal after a 1-1 draw. Arsenal's Gabriel missed a penalty in the final, replicating the club's 2006 final loss to Barcelona. PSG, under Luis Enrique, became only the second club besides Real Madrid to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.

Read more »

Arteta urges Arsenal to use Champions League final pain against PSGMikel Arteta urges Arsenal to use their Champions League final pain against PSG and turn it into fuel after the Gunners fell short of European glory.

Read more »

Arsenal Fall to PSG in Champions League Final on PenaltiesArsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final after a high-grade, gruelling contest ended in penalties.

Read more »

PSG party amid Arsenal heartbreak; Liverpool target Iraola; Women’s FA Cup final buildupPre-match news ahead of the Women’s FA Cup final and reaction from the Champions League final. Join Emillia Hawkins

Read more »