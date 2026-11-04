Public Inquiry Demands Suspension of Aukus Nuclear Submarine Deal

A major public inquiry led by Peter Garrett and Admiral Chris Barrie declares the Aukus submarine deal the costliest defense decision in Australian history, urging immediate suspension and a royal commission into the agreement.

The report titled Surrendering Australia: the Aukus Deception explicitly labels the trilateral security pact as the worst, riskiest, and most costly defense decision ever executed by an Australian government. The inquiry, which investigated the submarine deal signed by the former Morrison government, recommended that the agreement be suspended immediately while a royal commission is established to review the terms.

Inquiry Leadership Condemns Nuclear Submarine Strategy

Former Environment Minister Peter Garrett and former Chief of Defence Force Admiral Chris Barrie co-chaired the public inquiry that produced these damning conclusions. They argue that the presence of powerful nuclear submarines significantly increases the risk of Australia being dragged into a military conflict with China. The report asserts that the arrangement fundamentally undermines Australian sovereignty and weakens the nation's longstanding commitment to global nuclear non-proliferation protocols.

Also read Senate Inquiry Demands Immediate Termination of AUKUS Submarine Pact

Sovereignty Risks and US Military Base Expansion

Admiral Chris Barrie, who served as Chief of Defence Force between 1998 and 2002, stated that the Aukus submarine plan is not tenable and called for the government to scrap the plan and rebuild national security decision-making processes. Peter Garrett warned that the Stirling defence precinct in Perth risks becoming a de facto US base capable of hosting up to 2,000 serving American personnel. He highlighted that nearby communities, specifically Rockingham and Fremantle, would likely become primary targets for attack in the event of regional hostilities.

Financial Liabilities and Nuclear Waste Management

The inquiry estimates that an additional $180bn will be required to manage the nuclear waste generated by the Aukus submarine fleet. Australia has not yet identified a permanent storage site for this hazardous material, which includes high-level radioactive waste from reactor cores and spent fuel that remains toxic for thousands of years. The report notes that there are no refunds or enforceable obligations on partner countries, leaving Australia with no recourse if the project encounters the significant delays and cost blowouts already affecting US Navy production.

Advertisement

Timeline Delays and Second Pillar Restructuring

Under the current agreement, Australia is scheduled to begin receiving secondhand Virginia-class nuclear submarines around 2032, with another vessel arriving every four years before the bespoke Australian-built model is ready for operations in 2042. Labor supports the deal, which was negotiated with former US President Joe Biden and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but acknowledges the need for a fundamental recalibration of Australia's relationship with Beijing. The inquiry also calls for a rework of the second pillar of the agreement, which governs technology and defense capability sharing, to better serve national interests.

Recommendations for Independent Oversight and Review

After holding hearings across the country and receiving more than 1,000 public submissions, the inquiry highlighted a severe lack of scrutiny and oversight over the five years since the Aukus announcement was made. Peter Garrett criticized the current Labor government for failing to conduct a thorough review of the agreement since coming to power. The report formally calls for the Auditor-General and federal parliament to launch independent reviews to address these governance failures and ensure future defense decisions are subject to rigorous public and parliamentary examination.