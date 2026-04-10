Public Transport Woes Leave Residents Stranded in Australian Suburbs as Fuel Costs Soar

Residents in outer Sydney suburbs, like Mount Druitt and Willmot, are struggling with unreliable public transport, leading to increased isolation and financial strain as fuel prices rise. This article explores the challenges faced by low-income families and the elderly who rely on public transport, highlighting the impact of inadequate services on access to education, employment, and social connections. Experts and community leaders are critical of government policies that ignore the realities of these transport deserts.

Diane Griffiths, a pensioner, waits for a bus near Mount Druitt in Sydney ’s west on a milk crate, highlighting the struggles of residents in areas with unreliable and slow public transport . She reflects on the decline of services over decades, recalling a bus route that was removed after incidents of vandalism, leaving residents with longer walks to reach inadequate bus networks. The elderly are increasingly isolated, reluctant to use the difficult public transport options.

Willmot, a disadvantaged area, mirrors a broader issue across Australian suburbs where limited public transport forces reliance on cars. As fuel prices surge, residents face a critical financial burden, caught between expensive car ownership and inadequate public transit. This situation pushes many to their limits, particularly those dependent on government support.\The rising cost of fuel has a significant impact, pushing families like Delander Hayes' towards the brink. Jesuit Social Services in Willmot is experiencing a dramatic increase in requests for fuel assistance, with a year's worth of requests received in just two weeks. Eddie Bognet, a social worker, faces constant pressure supporting a family of four, compounded by the loss of a car to arson and the reliance on a single vehicle for multiple purposes. The situation affects every aspect of life, from transportation for youth groups to the stress of simply managing weekly expenses. Belinda Oppy, a resident of public housing, is forced to limit her family's activities due to escalating fuel costs, impacting her children's relationships with relatives and access to opportunities. Her daughter had to withdraw from a selective high school due to the long, unreliable bus commute, resulting in a decline in academic performance.\Experts such as Dr. Kurt Iverson of the University of Sydney, criticize the government's calls for people to use public transport as unrealistic given the current state of services. A recent study, co-authored by community groups and university researchers, revealed that up to one-quarter of bus services in outer suburbs like Willmot did not arrive on time in 2024 and were significantly more prone to cancellation than the Sydney average. The NSW spokesperson's response did not deny the report's findings, highlighting the inadequacy of bus networks. Long travel times add to the problem, with journeys to employment hubs like Marsden Park taking an hour and a half by bus compared to a 15-minute drive. Steve Pederson, from The Hive, emphasizes the correlation between the lack of infrastructure and disadvantage, questioning how residents can access essential services like education, employment, and healthcare without effective transportation. The neglect of Willmot's infrastructure and services, coupled with its historical context, paints a clear picture of the community’s struggle





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