Publishers Withdraw Russell Brand Books Following Conviction

Major UK publishers including Pan Macmillan and HarperCollan are pulling Russell Brand titles from sale following his rape and sexual assault conviction.

Major British publishing houses have confirmed the immediate withdrawal of Russell Brand's literary catalog from circulation. This significant action by industry leaders follows the comedian's conviction on Thursday for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The verdict has triggered a widespread removal of his works from physical and digital retail channels across the United Kingdom.

Pan Macmillan Halts Sales of Self-Help Titles

Pan Macmillan has officially started the process of removing Russell Brand's books from sale. The publisher stated it recognizes the courage of the women who came forward with allegations of abuse. Two specific titles are affected by this decision: Recovery Freedom from Our Addictions published in 2017, and Mentors How to Help and Be Helped published in 2019. The company confirmed it holds no existing stock of these works due to a lack of demand preventing reprints.

Also read Met Police Commissioner Urges More Allegations Against Russell Brand to Come Forward

HarperCollins and Hodder Stoughton Remove Catalogs

HarperCollins has also withdrawn its two titles by Russell Brand from its website. The publisher includes the sequel Booky Wook 2 This Time It's Personal released in 2010. Hodder & Stoughton confirmed they are pulling Brand's memoir My Booky Wook which was a Christmas No 1 bestseller in 2007. Canongate announced that its edition of The Pied Piper of Hamelin has been out of print since September 2023.

Retailers Return Remaining Stock to Publishers

Retail giant Waterstones has removed title listings from its website following confirmation from publishers. A spokesperson noted that only a handful of copies remain in physical shops. These remaining items will be returned to the respective publishers in due course. Penguin Random House confirmed that Brand's 2014 political manifesto Revolution is also out of print through its Century imprint.

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Trial Evidence Included Extracts from Memoir

Prosecutors used passages from My Booky Wook against Russell Brand during the trial. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC confronted him with crudely worded passages about his sexual appetite. The jury heard Brand state he would not have given up until he got his birthright orgasm. The Metropolitan police said Brand remains under investigation over one of his own books being used in the legal proceedings.

Previous Contracts Terminated Amid Legal Battles

Pan Macmillan terminated a 2021 contract worth £575,000 after sexual assault allegations emerged in 2023. The publisher sued Brand for £220,000 in 2025 for failing to deliver two self-help books. Court documents show Brand received £75,000 and £142,000 for initial payments. A ghostwriter was paid £3,000 for a partial draft written without Brand's input. His most recent book remains available through Tucker Carlson Books.