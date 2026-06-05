Push for AI Certification in Academic Publishing

Former Monash University chancellor Dr Alan Finkel calls for universities to set minimum AI-use standards for academics and implement third-party certification to ensure human-authored work, amid debates over transparency and integrity in scholarly publishing.

Universities should set minimum standards for academics using AI and require third-party certification to guarantee work is human-authored before publication, according to a former Monash University chancellor.

Dr Alan Finkel, who also served as Australia's chief scientist, has urged tertiary institutions to establish these standards. The issue gained attention after Western Sydney University professor Cath Ellis defended her use of AI to help write an article published in The Conversation, which was in defence of the university system and included advice such as Don't cut corners and Don't outsource your thinking.

The piece was also republished by academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who argued that widespread AI use means universities are accepting money from students for degrees they have not earned. Finkel cited this as an example of why independent verification of academic work is necessary, noting that while universities are aware of the significance, they have been slow to act. He expressed high regard for academics' abilities and ethics but warned they face an onslaught of technology that must be addressed.

Finkel specified that AI should be limited to roles like a research assistant, spelling and grammar checks, or formatting bibliographies and indexes. He stressed that using AI to draft paragraphs or edit AI-generated text is unacceptable, describing AI use as insidious and incremental. Certification startups now exist to verify and label human-authored content for universities, publishers, creators, and others in creative industries.

His views are supported by Toby Walsh, a professor of artificial intelligence at UNSW, who argued that if students must adhere to AI standards and disclosures, the same rules should apply to academics and tutors. However, Walsh noted the limitations of AI-detection tools, which are not always reliable. The National Tertiary Education Union's Alison Barnes highlighted that AI is being rolled out in universities without adequate regulation or oversight, posing a massive reputational risk if it harms education quality.

Victorian branch president David Gonzalez advocated for including academics in discussions about AI use, noting that many are asked to use new systems without understanding the implications. He distinguished between using AI for personal notes or organising papers, which may not require disclosure, versus scholarship, which should be transparent. The Conversation requires academics to disclose AI use when submitting articles, and editor Misha Ketchell said the site generally does not accept AI-created articles, though editorial discretion exists for legitimate reasons.

Ketchell noted that while more submissions from academics using AI are being received, they are not significant and do not always enhance quality, likening AI output to a child's finger-painting that turns into brown slop when too many colors are mixed. Universities Australia chief executive Luke Sheehy emphasized the importance of teaching responsible, ethical, and effective AI use, comparing it to the internet as a powerful tool that must be wielded wisely.

A Group of Eight spokesperson stated that the alliance of universities has clear guidelines for appropriate AI use by staff, researchers, and students, balancing AI's potential to support learning and research with the needs for academic excellence and research integrity. The discussion reflects broader concerns about maintaining authenticity and integrity in academia as AI technology advances, with stakeholders pushing for standardized policies, disclosure requirements, and verification mechanisms to uphold educational standards





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI In Academia Academic Integrity AI Certification Universities Policy Research Ethics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Cameron offered Boris Johnson senior Cabinet role if he agreed not to push for BrexitJohnson tells BBC documentary he played tennis in early 2016 with then prime minister to discuss EU referendum

Read more »

Roosters star hoping to push Origin hopes in return from injuryThe acrobatic winger hasn’t played since undergoing ankle surgery last month.

Read more »

UK university’s axing of black studies MA has ‘dangerous parallel’ with US, says academicCivil rights scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw warns Birmingham City University’s decision part of extremist campaign that has ‘travelled across Atlantic’

Read more »

Universities Should Set Minimum Standards for AI Use in Academic WorkFormer Monash University chancellor Dr Alan Finkel has urged universities to set minimum standards for academics using AI in their work, and require third-party certification to guarantee work is human-authored before publication.

Read more »