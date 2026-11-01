A three-way summit in Shenzhen between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin has been criticized as a declaration against international rules and a commitment to naked state power. The meeting produced no concrete deals on nuclear arms, a report finds, and was followed by fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine and Europe using 110 missiles and more than 400 drones.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an inaugural trilateral summit in Shenzhen last week. Many commentators labeled it a non-event because no concrete deals were announced.

That view misses the point, like people sitting on a beach fixating on grains of sand as a tsunami gathers above them. The summit was a decisive end to any pretence to international peace or justice, a declaration against idealism and a commitment to naked state power. It also reflected the blatant personal self-interest of the three leaders. It was in the 1940s, around the time the UN was created, that DC Comics created the Justice League.

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Trump Xi And Putin Are The Injustice League

Trump, Xi and Putin constitute the Injustice League. The famous sculpture outside UN headquarters of the giant gun with its barrel knotted conveys the greatest prayer of man, that which asks not for victory but for peace, said former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan. The Trump, Xi and Putin summit metaphorically straightened the gun barrel.

They licensed state violence, not for peace but for victory, and not in the service of Western ideals of a rules-based order but of the dictators law of the jungle. Beniamino Irdi, an Italian former official and now scholar at the German Marshall Fund, told the Washington Post that the three are basically saying they want to do away with the rules of the road that have worked in our favour for the past 80 years in the favour of liberal, democratic, open systems around the world.

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They want to replace those rules with something very different. In doing this, the US president colluded with his autocratic so-called friends, Putin and Xi, against the American-led order. Consider the joint statement and what the leaders did not say. They agreed to four points.

Three Enemies Of The Rules Based Order

The first three expressed their intention to damage three common enemies, three parts of the global rules-based order: the UN, the International Criminal Court and the sanctions regime on Russia oil and gas exports. Is it any surprise that COP31 cannot even allow the words fossil fuels to be spoken when the world greatest powers promise to pump more? So much for climate justice. The fourth and final agreed point involved nuclear arms.

Trump had promoted the three-way meeting as an opportunity to negotiate restrictions on nuclear arms stockpiles. Beijing killed this idea. But Xi and Putin gave Trump a fig leaf to cover his embarrassment, a plan to hold a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. There was no reference to the scale of stockpiles and no reference to any sort of negotiation.

The statement also made no mention of the wars the three powers are waging. There was no reference to Putin invasion of Ukraine, nor Trump war on Iran. Nor Xi Jinping relentless campaign that daily entrenches new baselines of presence, occupation and militarisation in the territorial waters of the Philippines, a US ally, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. So it is a mutual non-interference agreement.

While claiming to want peace, these three powers wage war against smaller nations in violation of law. They also signal their intent to remove any vestiges of institutional restraint and international accountability. So much for international justice. It was in the 1940s, around the time the UN was created, that DC Comics created the Justice League.

Trump, Xi and Putin constitute the Injustice League. It was not a second Yalta, the 1945 great-power collaboration between Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin to redraw the world map, because those leaders were setting the terms for peace. The Shenzhen summit was a great-power declaration setting the terms for war. The most shocking aspect was the fact that Pax America was so trashed by America itself.

As soon as the summit broke up, Putin launched 110 missiles and more than 400 drones in savage strikes on civilians in Ukraine, plus new attacks on Europe, including a missile strike on Poland. Poland foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski told the BBC on the weekend that Russia escalates its attacks every time Trump talks to Putin. Putin, evidently, is emboldened by Trump embrace.

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Even Trump own Truth Social was obliged to renounce the president hugging of Putin as my friend on Monday Australian time, saying: Is Vladimir Putin America friend? He is not America friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all.

And Xi came away from the summit knowing that Trump will continue to do his best to allow America cutting-edge AI chips to leak to China. Trump refuses demands that he sack his Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and the president calls for the reinstatement of Nvidia Jensen Huang. The summit was hailed by China foreign minister Wang Yi as a new paradigm for great-power relations.

Dugin Proposes Tripolar Global Order Map

It excited the ideological godfather of Putin doctrine of domination, propagandist Aleksandr Dugin, to publish a map of the world divided into three zones of influence. Russia gets all of Europe plus Africa, China gets all the Indo-Pacific except Japan, and the US is relegated to the Americas, the same zone Washington claimed under its Monroe Doctrine of two centuries ago. Dugin, also known as Putin brain, calls it the tripolar global order.

It is a provocation and a fantasy, but Trump is bringing it closer. Rejected by his own country at the US midterms, Trump seeks powerful friends abroad and settles on some of the worst. He surrenders to them to win their friendship like an insecure adolescent. The midterms clipped his wings domestically, but he has another two years to fly the world as he pleases.

Remember Kevin Rudd pronouncement that Trump was a traitor to the West? That was 2020. He retracted the remark once he was appointed ambassador to Washington. But he is surely vindicated.

Doc Evatt Warned Of Half Light Era

One of the leading figures in the founding of the UN was Australia H.V. Doc Evatt, who went on to become one of its earliest presidents. In 1947, as postwar peace was still being settled, he said the world was in a period in world history which can be described as the half light between war and peace. And today between peace and war.

The Uppsala University conflict tracker reports that the number of state-on-state wars has quadrupled to eight in the past period. Xi has a vision of a new world order, and Trump just handed him a powerful image to sell.