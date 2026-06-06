Putin Rejects Zelensky's Meeting Offer, Citing Lack of Purpose Amid Drone Attacks and Stalemate

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's open-letter proposal for a face-to-face meeting, calling it "boorish" and asserting there is "no point" while blaming a recent Ukrainian drone strike for hardening his stance. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin emphasized that any meeting would only occur if a comprehensive deal is ready to sign, not for mere talks. Thearticle covers Zelensky's critical letter, Putin's rebuttals on age and leadership, the evolving US role under Trump, Russia's stance on Iran, and the geopolitical framing of the conflict amid continued drone warfare.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a direct face-to-face meeting regarding the ongoing war, stating he sees "no point" in such talks at present.

This response follows an open letter from Zelensky, the first direct written communication to Putin since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, which contained a sweeping critique of Putin's 26-year rule and included personal remarks about his age. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin described Zelensky's letter as "boorish" and questioned its intent, suggesting it was designed to make any meeting impossible rather than to create conditions for productive negotiations.

He noted that a Russian intermediary had already visited Kyiv to convey the offer but emphasized that recent Ukrainian actions, specifically a drone attack on a college dormitory in Luhansk that Moscow says killed 21 people, had hardened his stance. On the topic of age, the 73-year-old Putin pointed to other older global leaders and asserted that capability, not age, is what matters.

He also referenced Zelensky's difficult meeting with former US President Donald Trump in 2025, thanking Trump for "educating" Zelensky on proper conduct. Putin reiterated Russia's rejection of a temporary ceasefire, arguing Moscow seeks a comprehensive settlement rather than a short-term truce. He indicated Russia might be open to a meeting with Zelensky, but only if there is a concrete agreement to sign, aligning with understandings from his 2025 summit with Trump in Anchorage, Alaska.

Zelensky, meanwhile, acknowledged a shift in US priorities due to the Iran conflict and cautioned against waiting for the Trump administration to refocus on Ukraine. Putin also addressed Iran, denying any supply of weapons and stating Russia is ready to store enriched uranium as part of a potential peace deal, while maintaining contact with Tehran, Washington, and Jerusalem. He dismissed claims of providing satellite imagery to Iran, noting commercial sources are widely available.

In his forum speech, Putin highlighted the rising economic influence of developing nations and accused the West of eroding the global financial system through unilateral sanctions, which he said have undermined trust in Western currencies. The St. Petersburg forum, Russia's answer to Davos, has been used to showcase economic resilience and attract non-Western investment, with a focus on promoting a "multipolar world".

Coinciding with the forum, Ukraine launched a drone attack on a St. Petersburg oil terminal and the nearby Kronstadt naval base, damaging the guided-missile corvette Boikiy. Putin acknowledged the attack but declared Russia is "calmly and resolutely" advancing toward its goals in Ukraine and vowed to strengthen air defenses.

He framed the conflict as part of a broader struggle against Western hegemony, while Zelensky's overture appears calibrated to test Putin's willingness to engage amid continued battlefield stalemate and shifting international dynamics





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