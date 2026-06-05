Putin Rejects Zelenskyy's Direct Meeting Proposal as Diplomatic Stalemate Persists

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating there is no point until a peace deal is reached. This rejection follows Zelenskyy's rare appeal for talks to end the four-year war. The article covers the ongoing diplomatic deadlock, the harsh terms demanded by Russia, continued civilian casualties from Russian strikes, and Putin's defensive stance on Russia's war-battered economy amid Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had issued a rare direct appeal to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the four-year war, but Putin has ruled out any meeting for the time being.

Speaking at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg, Putin stated there was "no point" in meeting Zelenskyy until a possible peace deal had already been agreed. Zelenskyy responded sharply, calling Putin's reaction weak and accusing him of choosing war again. The core dispute revolves around Russia's demands for control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and sweeping political and military restrictions, terms that Ukraine and its allies consider tantamount to capitulation.

US-brokered peace talks have previously failed to bridge the gap between the two sides. Zelenskyy's proposal for direct talks had received support from key allies including US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. The Ukrainian leader is scheduled to meet with Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London to revitalize diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, Russia continues its military offensive, with recent strikes in the Donetsk region killing four civilians and wounding seven. Putin also addressed Russia's economic situation, rejecting claims that the war is causing a full-blown crisis. He compared Russia's economic challenges to those experienced by the eurozone and quoted Mark Twain, saying rumors of Russia's economic demise are greatly exaggerated.

The Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, once a major venue for Western investment, now features stands promoting investment in regions annexed from Ukraine and attendees like Steven Seagal and Candace Owens. The event was overshadowed by Ukrainian drone strikes on the city, part of an intensified campaign targeting Russia's energy infrastructure, which threatens a key source of state revenue. Putin maintained that military actions will end only after Russia achieves its stated goals





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Ukraine-Russia War Zelenskyy Putin Meeting Peace Talks Donbas Saint Petersburg Economic Forum Drone Strikes

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