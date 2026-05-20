Putin Visits Beijing After Trump-Xi Summit

The Chinese president Xi Jinping welcomed his 'old friend' Vladimir Putin with fanfare, providing a contrast to the optics surrounding the Trump-Xi summit. Their relationship runs deep and appears to be on a high, with Putin referring to Xi as his 'old friend' and extolling their experience as allies during a war. The partnership between the two nations is considered crucial for both countries. China needs Russia's gas, while Putin's ties with China have weakened him as a global superpower and create a lopsided relationship.

Five days after the great optics bonanza that was the Trump-Xi summit, Vladimir Putin 's caravan has rolled into Beijing. Chinese leader Xi Jinping greeted his 'old friend' with a red carpet welcome ceremony at Tiananmen Square on Wednesday, replete with a military honor guard, a 21-gun salute, and children waving the two countries' flags.

Like Trump, Putin will also have tea with Xi at Zhongnanhai, the exclusive Communist Party headquarters. For Xi, the swivel between hosting the two big power rivals - which flank China in global standings - is a coup of timing, and one that boosts Beijing's narrative that it is the epicentre of world diplomacy.

Although the relationship between Putin and his Chinese counterpart runs much deeper, despite the bonhomie between Trump and Xi last week, the ties between Russia and China were at an 'unprecedentedly high level.

' Whether entirely genuine or a great show, the two men have spent years projecting a bromance in their public appearances as the basis for the 'no limits' partnership between their nations





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