Qantas Extends Flight Cuts Amidst Fuel Crisis

Qantas and Jetstar are extending cuts to both domestic and international flights by three months due to sustained high fuel prices driven by the conflict in the Middle East. The airline is also redeploying aircraft to increase capacity on routes to Europe.

Qantas and Jetstar , Australia’s leading airlines, have announced a significant extension of their capacity reductions on domestic and international routes, a direct response to the ongoing global fuel crisis exacerbated by geopolitical instability, particularly the conflict in the Middle East.

The airlines will maintain a 5 percent reduction in domestic flight capacity through September, extending a measure initially implemented in May and previously slated to conclude in June. This decision primarily affects flights connecting major Australian capital cities, impacting travel plans for a substantial number of passengers. Beyond domestic routes, Qantas and Jetstar are also prolonging cuts to services to New Zealand, acknowledging the widespread impact of elevated fuel costs on regional travel.

The airline group is strategically adjusting its international fleet, anticipating a 2 percentage point decline in capacity during the first quarter of 2027, demonstrating a proactive approach to managing the evolving situation. The driving force behind these adjustments is the dramatic surge in jet fuel prices. Qantas reported that fuel costs have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, exhibiting a high degree of volatility that makes accurate forecasting extremely challenging.

The company attributes this price escalation directly to the conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted global supply chains and created significant uncertainty in the energy market. To counteract this financial pressure, Qantas has already implemented a series of measures, including network adjustments, capacity reductions, and fare increases.

The airline now forecasts a staggering $600 million to $800 million increase in its fuel bill for the first half of the current fiscal year, highlighting the severity of the economic challenge. Despite these difficulties, Qantas is actively seeking opportunities to capitalize on strong demand for travel to Europe, a region that remains a popular destination for Australian travelers.

The airline is redeploying aircraft to increase flight frequency between Australia and Europe, offering passengers an alternative travel option, particularly those who may have been booked on partner airlines. Specifically, Qantas is extending its additional flights from Perth to Rome for another three months, until the end of October, providing continued connectivity for travelers between Western Australia and Europe.

Services to Paris will return to a schedule of three return flights per week in August, maintaining operations via the Singapore hub. These adjustments are expected to add approximately 2000 additional seats per week to and from Europe, demonstrating Qantas’ commitment to meeting the demand despite the challenging economic climate. The airline’s strategy reflects a delicate balance between mitigating the impact of rising fuel costs and maintaining a robust network to serve its customer base.

Qantas emphasizes its ongoing monitoring of the geopolitical situation and its willingness to adapt its strategies as needed. The extended capacity reductions are not viewed as a long-term solution but rather as a necessary measure to navigate the current crisis and ensure the airline’s financial stability. The company continues to explore all available options to minimize the impact on passengers and maintain its position as a leading carrier in the region.

The situation remains fluid, and further adjustments may be necessary depending on the evolution of fuel prices and the broader geopolitical landscape





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Qantas Jetstar Fuel Prices Flight Cuts Middle East Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Qantas slashes airfares in huge saleQantas has launched a sale on flights to Asia, with more than 125,000 cheaper seats and return economy fares starting from $599.

Read more »

Qantas, Jetstar extend cuts to domestic, NZ flights as fuel crisis bitesBut the airline is adding flights between Australia and Europe as the global industry grapples with fuel price shock.

Read more »

Qantas, Jetstar extend cuts to domestic, NZ flights as fuel crisis bitesBut the airline is adding flights between Australia and Europe as the global industry grapples with fuel price shock.

Read more »

Qantas, Jetstar extend cuts to domestic, NZ flights as fuel crisis bitesBut the airline is adding flights between Australia and Europe as the global industry grapples with fuel price shock.

Read more »

ASX 200 LIVE: ASX set to snap worst losing streak since 2018; Coles, BHP rally; Qantas cuts flightsShares remain lower for the week; Coles rallies on profit beat; Qantas extends capacity reduction; Morgans warns on private sector recession; Sequoia calls off InterPrac sale. Follow live.

Read more »

Qantas, Jetstar extend domestic flight cutsQantas and Jetstar will extend domestic flight cuts until the end of September and scale back some trans-Tasman services as higher fuel costs from the Middle East conflict continue to weigh on airlines.

Read more »