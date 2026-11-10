Qantas will cut 850 local jobs and shift back-office work to Accenture, mostly in India, drawing criticism from the federal government and unions. The government also announced a new AI safety regulator.

Qantas has confirmed it will cut 850 local jobs and send the work to professional services firm Accenture, with most of the roles moving to India.

Qantas Outsourcing Jobs to Accenture

The airline says the outsourcing deal will modernise its back-end systems, processes and data. The federal government has criticised the decision as incredibly disappointing. Transport Minister Catherine King said the outsourcing move is part of the business model for Qantas for some time. King said the last time Qantas engaged in this level of outsourcing during COVID, it did a significant amount of damage to its social license.

Also read Qantas lay-offs show tourism industry grappling with influence of AI

She questioned sending AI-related work offshore while acknowledging the need to get ahead of AI. The Australian Services Union, representing affected workers, expressed scepticism. Assistant national secretary Scott Cowen said: We need to make sure that these AI announcements and job cuts are genuine and not a Trojan horse for widespread offshoring. Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson said: Reinvention at this scale is not possible to do on our own because we cannot hire at the pace this work needs.

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She said she is sorry for the uncertainty facing workers. The airline said outsourcing to Accenture will result in certain in-house processes being sent to India, where they will be analysed and simplified. Automation will be added, and then the process will be reincorporated into Qantas Australian operations at a later date. The first round of cuts will affect staff in finance, procurement, human resources and marketing.

Most of Accenture services will be delivered in India, although some roles will remain in Australia. The announcement drove Qantas share price higher. Qantas vigorously denies a union claim that it told workers there was no plan to offshore any jobs. The airline said: We have never given assurances to the union that some jobs would not move offshore.

In an email to staff on Tuesday, Hudson said: We will look to redeploy as many people as possible, with retraining, reskilling and opportunities elsewhere across the group, including through the creation of new roles here in Australia. Ryan Perrett, one of 1800 people illegally sacked by Qantas during COVID, said the airline obviously has learnt nothing from the court case. He said the apology feels empty and disingenuous and that penalties are not sufficient.

Qantas received 2.7 billion dollars in taxpayer subsidies during COVID to support employment. It also outsourced 1800 ground crew roles and recently faced questions after nearly 6 million customer records were accessed through a Philippine-based call centre. Minister King called on Qantas to work closely with unions to retrain and redeploy as many of the 850 people as possible.

Government AI Safety Rules

She said we need those AI capabilities here in Australia and it should not just be an exercise in taking costs out. Separately, the federal government plans to force tech companies to allow independent evaluation of their artificial intelligence models. This is part of its response to an AI agent hacking a Medicare statistics website. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it is imperative artificial intelligence is shaped in Australia interests.

He announced mandatory AI Safety and Security Protections as part of new AI legislation. Albanese said these protections will be regulated by a new targeted AI safety regulator who will be able to enforce significant penalties for AI companies doing the wrong thing. Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said the government is hypocritical for encouraging electrification while continuing to approve coal and gas developments. She said Australia needs to do much more to tackle the climate crisis.

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Hanson-Young said it is hypocritical for the government to be in Turkiye talking about electrification while allowing the fossil fuel industry to expand, opening new coal and gas fields and pushing up pollution. US President Donald Trump said the FBI is investigating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent. Trump said he does not think the executive has a reason to worry.

The revelations raise concerns about whether China has been able to access cutting-edge chips designed by Nvidia that power artificial intelligence development. Trump said he did not know about the allegations when he went to China in May. Trump said: I asked him today just to see if he is feeling all right and I asked him about that. He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy.

Russell Brand Jail Sentence

I really believe him. Comedian Russell Brand has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others around two decades ago. The 51-year-old stood in the dock at London Southwark Crown Court. Judge Joel Bennathan said Brand is a sexual predator who believed his fame meant he could act however he liked.

He said whatever women wear, wherever they go, whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, text 0458 737 732, or visit the website. In the NRL, the PNG Chiefs have signed Papua New Guinea international Zac Laybutt from the North Queensland Cowboys. He becomes the youngest player to date for the Chiefs.

Laybutt, an eight-time representative of the PNG national side, is the eighth member of coach Willie Peters squad for the Chiefs inaugural NRL season in 2028.