Qantas Launches First Ultra-Long-Range A350 for Sydney-London Non-Stop Project Sunrise Flights

Qantas has unveiled the first of twelve modified Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft for its Project Sunrise initiative, targeting the launch of non-stop Sydney to London flights in October next year. The service will eliminate layovers on the Kangaroo Route, reducing travel time to under 22 hours. This major milestone arrives five years behind schedule due to pandemic and supply chain delays. Success depends on premium pricing to offset high operational costs.

Qantas has officially introduced the first of twelve specially modified Airbus A350 -1000ULR aircraft, which will enable the launch of its ambitious Project Sunrise aimed at establishing record-breaking non-stop flight s.

The inaugural route for this new service will be Sydney to London, with operations scheduled to begin in October next year. This milestone marks the first time the historic Kangaroo Route between Australia and the United Kingdom can be flown without an intermediate stop, a significant leap from the multi-stop journeys that once took several days.

The project, initially announced by former CEO Alan Joyce in 2017, represents a major strategic investment for the airline, involving substantial costs for aircraft modification, cabin redesign, and extensive research into passenger health and comfort during ultra-long-haul travel. The delivery of the first aircraft arrives five years later than originally planned due to global supply chain disruptions and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on aviation manufacturing.

Each A350-1000ULR is engineered to carry 238 passengers for up to 22 hours, thanks to an additional fuel tank that extends the aircraft's range by approximately 1,800 kilometres. The fuel burden itself is a critical engineering challenge, as a significant portion of the fuel load is consumed merely to carry the weight of the fuel required for the journey.

While the current QF1 service with a stop in Singapore takes around 25 hours, the non-stop Sydney-London flight is projected to last between 19 and 22 hours, reclaiming valuable travel time for passengers. Qantas leadership, including current CEO Vanessa Hudson, emphasizes that overcoming Australia's geographic isolation has always been central to the airline's identity, and Project Sunrise is described as the most significant step in the company's 105-year history.

The airline also envisions extending non-stop services from other East Coast Australian cities to London, as well as to major destinations such as New York. However, the economic viability of the project hinges on Qantas' ability to command a premium fare. Analysts note that travelers are essentially purchasing time-the elimination of layovers-and that pricing, especially in business and premium economy cabins, must be sufficiently higher than one-stop alternatives to achieve profitability.

Ms. Hudson has indicated that fares could be approximately 20 percent above existing premium cabin prices on competing routes. The success of Project Sunrise therefore depends on convincing passengers that the convenience of a single, continuous flight outweighs the increased cost and the physical challenges of spending nearly a full day onboard.

The initiative also honors a legacy from World War II, when Qantas conducted endurance flights that remained airborne long enough to witness two sunrises, hence the name Project Sunrise. In summary, Qantas' deployment of the modified A350-1000ULR fleet aims to transform long-haul travel between Australia and Europe, but its groundbreaking nature is matched by considerable financial and operational risks that will be closely watched by the global aviation industry





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Qantas Project Sunrise Airbus A350 Sydney-London Non-Stop Flight Kangaroo Route Ultra-Long-Haul Aviation Airline Long-Range Aircraft

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