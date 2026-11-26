A Qantas flight from Melbourne conducted a go-around at Sydney Airport after two aircraft crossed runway 16R. The ATSB is investigating the close call, the latest in a series of runway incursions at the airport.

A Qantas plane was forced to abort its landing at Sydney Airport to avoid a potential collision with two aircraft crossing the runway. The incident prompted a federal investigation and came months after a string of near misses on the tarmac.

Pilots on QF426 from Melbourne were preparing to land on runway 16R on Wednesday morning. An Air New Zealand plane and another aircraft were on the tarmac at the time. The Qantas crew performed a last-minute go-around. The pilots continued to fly past the airport towards Sydney Harbour as the other aircraft crossed the runway.

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Air traffic control had not yet provided clearance to the Qantas pilots to land when they began the go-around. The flight landed safely at 10.25am, about 10 minutes after the reported incident. A Qantas spokesperson said: Our pilots were following air traffic control instructions and elected to conduct a go-around as the other aircraft was crossing the runway. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau began investigating the close call on Thursday.

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ATSB Investigation Qantas Sydney Runway Incident

The inquiry will include interviewing flight crew and air traffic controllers to examine any potential errors that may have led to the incident. Qantas said it would support the ATSB investigation. The ATSB expects to release a preliminary report on Wednesday's close call by January. The incident is the latest in a series of runway incursions at Sydney Airport under investigation by the ATSB.

One previously reported case involved a Qantas Boeing 737 that was cleared to cross a runway in front of a Qantas Bombardier DHC-8. That incident was ranked as the most serious on an international scale used to grade runway incursions. Other incidents probed by the ATSB include a Jetstar A320 suddenly braking to avoid a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 on August 9. A flight attendant suffered a fractured wrist in that incident.

Sydney Airport Runway Incursion History Strain

The same day, a Qantas Boeing 737 was cleared to cross the runway in front of a Virgin 737 that had just been cleared for take-off. Nine days later, a Qantas A321 had to brake to let a Qantas 737 pass in front of it. Strain on air traffic control staff was identified as an ongoing issue in the investigation of runway incidents at Sydney Airport.

However, the investigation did not determine whether waning staffing resources directly contributed to any error.