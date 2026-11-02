Qantas Probes Amadeus Cyber Attack Impact on Customer Data

Qantas and major global carriers investigate the September Amadeus cyber attack. No financial data was accessed, but customer booking information remains under review by airlines and the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

Qantas Airways is actively investigating the potential impact of a significant global cyber attack on customer booking systems. The airline has confirmed that it notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre regarding the security incident, which involves the Spanish software provider Amadeus. This breach occurred during September and has prompted immediate internal reviews to determine if passenger information was compromised.

Amadeus System Vulnerability Details

Qantas spokespersons stated that the airline was advised by the global travel technology provider Amadeus that there has been unauthorized access to one of their critical systems. The breach was triggered by a specific vulnerability affecting a travel booking display environment within Amadeus infrastructure. Although the issue was initially contained in September, the company continues to work with Amadeus to fully understand the scope of the impact on any Qantas bookings currently held by customers.

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Global Airlines Affected by Breach

The cyber incident has rippled across the international aviation industry, with numerous major carriers now assessing their own exposure. Qantas is not alone in this crisis, as Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Japan Airlines, ANA, and Cathay Pacific are among the other airlines impacted by the Amadeus breach. These carriers, along with Qantas, are conducting parallel investigations to ensure the integrity of their respective booking platforms and passenger databases.

No Financial Data Compromised

Amadeus issued a statement clarifying the nature of the unauthorized access, confirming that their investigations continue into the root cause and full extent of the event. However, the company explicitly stated that there is no evidence that payment or financial data was accessed during the breach. This distinction is critical for passengers, as it suggests that credit card numbers and banking details likely remain secure, even if other types of personal information may be at risk.

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Ongoing Security Assessments

Despite the confirmation that financial data was not stolen, the lack of definitive clarity on other data types has led to prolonged scrutiny. Airlines are now focused on understanding the specific impact on customer bookings and verifying that no sensitive personal information, such as identity documents or travel histories, was exposed. The collaboration between Qantas and Amadeus is ongoing, with both entities prioritizing transparency and security in their communications with regulators and the public.

Regulatory Notification and Next Steps

The Australian Cyber Security Centre has been formally notified of the breach, marking the first step in regulatory compliance and potential further investigation. As the inquiry progresses, affected airlines will likely provide additional updates regarding the status of affected bookings and any necessary remedial actions for passengers. The situation remains fluid, with all involved parties committed to resolving the security concerns and restoring full confidence in their digital booking systems.