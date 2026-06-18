Qantas Project Sunrise: Non-stop Sydney-London flights promised within 18 months

Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson announces non-stop flights from Sydney to London will begin within 18 months, with airfares on sale from February. The specially modified Airbus A350-1000 features an extra fuel tank for 20-hour flights, despite recent Airbus delays.

Qantas has announced that it will begin non-stop flights from Sydney to London within 18 months, a bold claim made by the airline's chief executive.

The Project Sunrise airfares are set to go on sale in February, though recent delays from Airbus could pose challenges. For the first time in Qantas colours, the aircraft designed to break non-stop flying records has been unveiled at the French Airbus factory in Toulouse. Qantas has chosen the original Kangaroo Route destination as its first Project Sunrise city: Sydney to London. Fresh out of the paint shop, the aircraft's engines are not yet fitted.

One plane is the first of 12 for Qantas, named Vega after a navigational star. This is a very significant day. We are really excited and it is a really proud moment, Airbus' Joost Van Der Heijden said. Qantas invited media to Toulouse along with analysts and investors, claiming the non-stop 20-plus hour flights to London and eventually New York give it a competitive edge.

When asked whether Project Sunrise risks being only for wealthy travellers or will be accessible to everyday Australians, Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson said: We will not be seeing more of a premium than what we are currently getting today on Perth to London. What makes this A350 unique compared to the hundreds of others already flying is the enormous fuel tank under its belly. The Qantas version carries an additional 20,000 litres, giving it almost 2000 kilometres of extra range.

Airbus recently delayed the project again, pushing out the timeline by about six months. Slow supply chains have been blamed on labour shortages. Despite the setbacks, Hudson remains optimistic: We have got a lot of confidence in them. We have got a lot of confidence in this aircraft.

The Project Sunrise initiative represents a significant milestone in aviation history, promising to connect Australia directly to Europe without stopovers. The specially modified Airbus A350-1000 will feature a premium cabin layout with reduced seating capacity to accommodate the extended range. The aircraft will also include advanced air filtration systems and larger windows to enhance passenger comfort on ultra-long-haul flights. Qantas has been working closely with Airbus and Rolls-Royce to optimize engine performance for the demanding route.

The airline has also engaged with regulators and unions to ensure the crew can manage the extended duty periods safely. With a potential market of millions of travellers between Australia and the UK, Qantas believes the non-stop service will transform travel patterns and offer significant time savings. The airline is also considering launching similar flights from Melbourne or Brisbane to London and New York in the future, pending the success of the Sydney-London route





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Qantas Project Sunrise Non-Stop Flights Sydney-London Airbus A350

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